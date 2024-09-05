All Humane Society of North Texas adoption centers will offer free pet adoptions on Sept. 7 to help celebrate Clear the Shelters.

A variety of animals besides dogs and cats will be available. For the first time, the HSNT will also offer discounted adoption fees on companion horses at its Equine and Livestock location in Joshua.

About 25 miles from the HSNT location in downtown Fort Worth sits a 35-acre ranch dedicated to helping large animals and livestock find new footing.

NBCDFW.com

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Many of the animals in their care come from cruelty cases and owner surrenders.

“A lot of them come from some sort of trauma or bad experiences with humans,” said Equine and Livestock Director Steve Stevens.

When an animal comes into their care, the team works to first asses the physical condition of the animal and administer any necessary medical care before they begin the rehabilitation and retraining.

“We’ve got to get them out of pain first and get them healthy,” said Stevens. “Then we just let them be a horse."

Stevens said some horses benefit from being able to decompress and readjust to regular care and feelings.

Once they’ve had time to adjust, the real work begins. Head trainer Amanda Stevens focuses on connection-based training, which encourages horses to feel safe around people.

HSNT also focuses on the unique needs of the horses in their care and works to connect them with homes that understand their individual needs.

An example of this is Takoda, who came to them emaciated and in dire medical need. Treatment included the removal of both of his eyes. After constant care, he has adjusted and is now available for adoption as part of a bonded pair with another horse, dubbed his seeing-eye horse, according to a Facebook post from HSNT.

The Joshua location has other livestock animals available for adoption. To view adoptable animals, get information about volunteering, or apply for assistance as a livestock owner, visit their website