Niecy Nash-Betts, Cynt Marshall to be honored at Women of Influence Luncheon in Dallas

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and Emmy-award-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts will be honored at Cheryl Magazine's Women of Influence Luncheon in North Texas on Friday, March 15.

On Monday, the Dallas-based publication revealed its list of honorees who they believe made an unforgettable impact in their respective fields. The event is expected to celebrate 10 women of color who have left a significant mark.

The list includes Patricia Bailey, Joya Hayes, Tashara Parker, Effie Dennison, Kim Roxie, Tanya Lombard, Tia Bradley, and Hope Rush, alongside Nash-Betts and Marshall.

Born Carol Denise Ensley, Niecy Nash-Betts is a highly successful actress and comedian who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has won numerous awards for her performances on both the big and small screens, including two Emmy nominations for her role in the television show "Getting On." She has also starred in hit TV shows like "Reno 911!" and "Claws" and has appeared in movies such as "Selma" and "Downsizing."

Nash-Betts also starred in "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, " where she portrayed Glenda Cleveland. Her performance earned her a 2023 Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. In addition to her acting career, she is also an author and producer and has been recognized for her philanthropic work.

Cynt Marshall is the first black woman to become the CEO of a franchise in NBA history. She is known for her strong leadership skills and commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Before joining the Mavericks, Marshall spent over 36 years at AT&T, where she rose to become the company's first African American senior vice president and chief diversity officer.

Since taking over as CEO of the Mavs, Marshall has created a culture of accountability and transparency within the organization, and she has implemented several initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion within the Mavericks and in the broader community.

"I sought to honor women who embody the ethos of changemakers, connectors, and educators, bridging the opportunity gap through their exemplary leadership," said Dr. Cheryl Polote-Williamson, Editor-in-Chief of Cheryl Magazine and Founder of Soul Reborn.

This year's luncheon will be themed "Trailblazers & Game Changers" and will take place at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano. The proceeds from the event will go towards awarding a scholarship to a deserving minority college student in the Dallas area who is embarking on a journey in journalism or film studies.