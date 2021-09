NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Nominated for 53 Lone Star Emmy Awards

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nominated NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 for a total of 53 Lone Star Emmy® Awards across a wide range of categories.

Following is the full list of nominations for NBC 5 and Telemundo 39.

KXAS

KXAS RECEIVED 26 NOMINATIONS IN 23 DIFFERENT CATEGORIES

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

NBC 5: A Year Of Challenge And Change

Tom Ehlmann, President/General Manager

NEWS EXCELLENCE

News Excellence: A Year Of Extremes

John Stone, Vice President Of News

NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

Fort Worth I-35W Deadly Pileup

Lindsey Reese, Producer

NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

Juneteenth 2020

Dadrian Robinson, Content Creator

Marc Mahacek, Director

Deborah Ferguson, Anchor

Laura Harris, Anchor

Larry Collins, Reporter

Weston Swim, Editor



State Fair 2020: Howdy Folks

Larry Collins, Segment Producer

Deborah Ferguson, Anchor

Keisha Burns, Meteorologist

Kevin Williams, Photojournalist

Dennis Holmes, Photojournalist

Chris Mathis, Photojournalist

Marc Mahacek, Director



DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)

Another One Bites The Dust

Meredith Yeomans, Reporter

Andy Viganas, Photographer



BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS - SINGLE REPORT

Huge Richland Hills Recycling Plant Fire

Vince Sims, Reporter

Meredith Land, Anchor

Wendy Topletz, Producer



BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS - MULTIPLE REPORT

Smoke, Fire, And Melted Plastic

Nataly Torres, Producer

Chad Eddings, Producer

Dadrian Robinson, Live Shot Coordinator

Marc Mahacek, Director

George Zenteno, Director

Laura Harris, Anchor

Deborah Ferguson, Anchor

Larry Collins, Reporter

Kevin Williams, Photojournalist

Alanna Quillen, Reporter

Chris Mathis, Photojournalist

Donald Peritz, Editor

Guy Mitchell, Producer

Weston Swim, Editor



INVESTIGATIVE REPORT - MULTIPLE REPORTS

Powerless

Jose Sanchez, Photojournalist/Editor

Scott Friedman, Senior Investigative Reporter

Eva Parks, Investigative Producer



NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE

A Merry Mario Christmas

Larry Collins, Reporter

Kevin Williams, Photojournalist



EDUCATION / SCHOOLS - NEWS

Race In Schools

Wayne Carter, Reporter



CHILDREN / YOUTH / TEEN - NEWS

Carter In The Classroom

Wayne Carter, Reporter/Writer



HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (NO TIME LIMIT)

You Miss That Place

Noelle Walker, Reporter

Mike Richard, Photojournalist



SOCIETAL CONCERNS - NEWS

Black Trauma: Life After The Tragedy

Larry Collins, Reporter/Producer

Kevin Williams, Photojournalist



TALENT - ANCHOR – NEWS/WEATHER

Curiosity, Commitment and Compassion

Deborah Ferguson, Anchor



TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE

Live Reporting: The Pandemic Chronicles

Larry Collins, Reporter



WRITER - NEWS / SHORT-FORM CONTENT

Write Through A Pandemic

Noelle Walker, Writer

LIFESTYLE SHOW: TEXAS TODAY



TEXAS HERITAGE - SHORT-FORM OR LONG-FORM CONTENT

Texas Today Getaways

Jessica Grose, Executive Producer

Amy Sillan, Creative Director

Kristin Dickerson, Producer

Peter Fleisher, Drone Pilot



BRANDED CONTENT PROGRAM - SHORT-FORM OR LONG-FORM CONTENT

Texas Today Luxury Getaways

Kristin Dickerson, Videographer



Texas Today: Visit McCurtain County

Jocelyn Kaspar, Producer

Everardo Huerta, Producer

Amy Sillan, Executive Creative Director

Steve Lemonds, Photographer/Editor



Visit Frisco - Episode 1 - The Rail District

Jody Powers, Videographer



TALENT - COMMENTATOR / EDITORIALIST / PERFORMER / NARRATOR / PROGRAM HOST

Texas Today Getaways

Kristin Dickerson, Host



WRITER - LONG-FORM CONTENT

Maximizing Moments On Texas Today Getaways

Kristin Dickerson, Writer



EDITOR - LONG-FORM CONTENT

Jody Powers - Editor, Texas Today

Jody Powers, Editor



PROMOTIONS/GFX

PROMOTION - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE - NEWS

NBC 5 & T39 Responds, Responde, Investigates, CIC Campaign

Gary Wann, Executive Producer

Candelaria Vidana, Producer/Director/Art Director

Sonia Salas, Producer/Director

Adrian Dominguez, Photography/Editor

Tom Jr. Salazar, Producer



GRAPHIC ARTS

NBC 5 COVID-19 Case Tracker Campaign

Candelaria Vidana, Senior Designer



MAGAZINE PROGRAM

The Texas Bucket List - Gators, Gansta BBQ, And Growing Olives In The Lone Star State

McAuliffe Productions, LP - The Texas Bucket List

Shane McAuliffe, Executive Producer



HISTORIC / CULTURAL - SHORT-FORM OR LONG-FORM CONTENT

The Texas Bucket List - Deputy Bill Hardin

McAuliffe Productions, LP - The Texas Bucket List

Shane McAuliffe, Executive Producer



POLITICS / GOVERNMENT - SHORT-FORM OR LONG-FORM CONTENT

The Texas Bucket List - Mayor Charlie

McAuliffe Productions, LP - The Texas Bucket List

Shane McAuliffe, Executive Producer



TEXAS HERITAGE - SHORT-FORM OR LONG-FORM CONTENT

The Texas Bucket List - 200th Episode

McAuliffe Productions, LP - The Texas Bucket List

Shane McAuliffe, Executive Producer

Donnie Laffoday, Photographer/Editor

KXTX

KXTX RECEIVED 27 NOMINATIONS IN 24 DIFFERENT CATEGORIES

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

Telemundo 39 Contigo Primero

Tom Ehlmann, President/General Manager



NEWS EXCELLENCE

Noticiero Telemundo 39 Contigo Primero

John Stone, Vice President Of News



NEWSCAST - EVENING - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

El Norte De Texas Bajo La Nieve

Geovana Herrera, Producer

Karen Alejandra Ramirez, Editor

Ariana Figuera, Reporter

Pablo Sánchez Nuñez, Metereologist

Enrique Teuteló, Anchor

Luis Cordero, APC Director

Joanna Sample, Assignment Desk



We Are Here To Help You

Georgina Gonzalez-Campo, Executive Producer

Enrique Teutelo, Anchor

Joanna M. Sample, Assignment Desk Editor

Karen Alejandra Ramirez, News Editor

Jose A. Herrera, Digital Producer

Jose Campos, Bilingual Digital Producer

Lizbeth Licon, Managing Editor

Martha Minjarez, Producer

Nancy Leal, Anchor

Tabitha Ortega, News Editor

Cynthia Garcia, Assignment Desk Editor



NEWSCAST - MORNING/DAYTIME - LARGER MARKETS (1-25)

Noticiero T39: História Tormenta Invernal En El Metroplex

Jimena Fraga, Producer

Jose Antonio Herrera, Digital Web Producer

Jose Campos, Digital Web Producer

Néstor Flecha, Meteorologist

Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist

Analía Fiestas, News Anchor

Omar Parrilla, Editor

Lucas Arizpe, Director

Manuel Moreno, Executive Producer



NEWSCAST - WEEKEND

Frozen Valentine

Carla Bermúdez, News Producer

Ariana Figuera, Reporter

Sandy Marin, Reporter

Martha Minjárez, Reporter

Reyna Cavazos, Anchor

Gina Gonzalez-Campo, Executive News Producer

Manuel Moreno, Executive Producer

Joanna Molinero Sample, Assignment Desk



BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS - MULTIPLE REPORT

Amenaza Mortal De Una Tormenta Invernal

Ariana Figuera, Anchor/Reporter



NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE

Hoy Es Mas Importante Manana

Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor



ARTS / ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS

La Calaca A Todo Color

Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor

Carlos Zapata, Reporter



EDUCATION / SCHOOLS - NEWS

Pizarron 39

Tabitha Ortega, Video Editor

Nancy Leal, Producer/Reporter



ENVIRONMENT / SCIENCE - NEWS

Milk In A Glass Bottle… The Old School Way

Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist

Arnaldo Gines, Editor



HISTORIC / CULTURAL - NEWS

La Covid Catrina

Nancy Leal, Producer/Reporter

Tabitha Ortega, Editor



HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (NO TIME LIMIT)

Los Rostros De La Crisis

Norma Garcia, Reporter

Arnaldo Gines, Photographer

John Stone, Executive Producer



MILITARY - NEWS

Preservando La Historiá Militar

Jose D Orsini, Photographer/Editor

Cynthia Garcia, Producer

Emilio Ramos De Jesus, Reporter



TEXAS HERITAGE - NEWS

El Arte Detrás Del Sombrero

Martha Minjarez, Producer/Reporter

Arnaldo Gines, Editor



WEATHER - NEWS

Tiempo Extremo: Más Allá Del Pronóstico

Alexis Orengo, Meteorologist



TALENT - ANCHOR – NEWS/WEATHER

Space, Technology And Weather With Nestor

Néstor Flecha, Chief Meteorologist



The Texas Duet

Norma Garcia, News Anchor

Enrique Teutelo, News Anchor



TALENT - REPORTER - INVESTIGATIVE

Texas In The Dark

Martha Minjarez, Reporter



TALENT - REPORTER - LIVE

Live From The Metroplex

Ariana Figuera, Reporter



LIVE NEWS PRODUCER

Geovana Herrera En Texas

Geovana Herrera, Producer



Productora Por Convicción

Jimena Fraga, News Producer



EDITOR - NEWS

The Boris Composite 3.0

Arnaldo Gines, Editor



PHOTOGRAPHER - NEWS

The Boris Composite 5.0

Arnaldo Gines, Photographer



LIFESTYLE SHOW: ACCESSO TOTAL

MAGAZINE PROGRAM

Acceso Total DFW

Adriana López, Producer/Anchor

Lariza Moreno, Producer

Edwin Mendez, Marketing Director

Krishma Trejo, Producer

Tom Salazar, Jr., Editor

Moises Muñoz, Editor

Edgar Garcia, Editor



TALENT - COMMENTATOR / EDITORIALIST / PERFORMER / NARRATOR / PROGRAM HOST

Adriana López - Anchor



PROMOTIONS

PROMOTION - CAMPAIGN / IMAGE - NEWS

Contigo Primero Te Informa En Las Redes Sociales

Jose Campos, Writer/Host

Brandon Rivera, Editor/Director