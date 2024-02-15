Unstoppable Women: Stephanie Lucero shares HerStory!

Get ready to be inspired by the incredible story of Stephanie Lucero, an unstoppable woman who has made her mark in the world of journalism. As NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 celebrate Women's History Month with their "Herstory", Stephanie's journey is one that deserves to be shared.

With an impressive career spanning over 33 years in television reporting, Stephanie has made her mark in the industry as an Emmy Award-winning journalist.

Stephanie's dedication and passion for her craft have taken her to four different television markets from: Reno, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Dallas/Fort Worth. Stephanie was one of the first Hispanic television reporters in the DFW TV market and has worked hard, alongside others, to help increase those numbers.

She fearlessly covered news events that showed the state of the world. She received an Emmy for her coverage on documenting the travels of a group of immigrants locked in the trailer of an 18-wheeler in mid-summer. Two people died and Stephanie followed the plight of the survivors in a special report.

Her unwavering commitment to delivering accurate and impactful stories has earned her the respect and admiration of both colleagues and viewers alike.

But Stephanie's journey doesn't stop there. Today, she continues to make a difference behind the scenes, utilizing her expertise to contribute to organizations like DFW Hispanic 100, Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas, Dallas, and Fort Worth chapters. She is past president of Hispanic Communicators DFW and is also a member of the Society for Professional Journalists (SPJ), the Pan American Golf Association, and a graduate of the Leadership Dallas Class of 2017.

As we honor Women's History Month, let us celebrate remarkable women like Stephanie Lucero who have defied expectations and shattered glass ceilings. Her story serves as a reminder that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible.