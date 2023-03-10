Unstoppable Women: Myong Chong

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with HerStory.

Myong Chong is the founder and CEO of Hanna Isul Skin Therapy Spa and Medical Skin Care in Fort Worth, Texas. She is the inventor of the first U.S. patented Cosmetic Firming Formulation with international patents. She is an active member of the Tarrant County Asian American Chamber of Commerce and serves on its Advisory Board.

For over 30 years, Myong has been defining the most effective modalities to skincare research and development. As the skincare segment proliferates with promises of youth, the seas truly part when it comes to the substantive results of the products developed by Myong. In short, Myong is a modern pioneer in research and development of unique and innovative cosmetic skin care products. These products provide superior anti-aging properties for cosmetically promoting beauty and attractiveness.

This year Myong Chong Foundation is being introduced as a conduit to serve the world beyond the treatment room. For more than a decade, she has had a desire to build a charitable foundation to bless others with the gifts and prosperity God has given her.

Help us honor our Unstoppable Women.