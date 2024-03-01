Unstoppable Women: Michelle Green-Ford shares HerStory!

In the spirit of Women's History Month, we celebrate the incredible achievements of unstoppable women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. One such remarkable woman is Michelle Green-Ford, whose story is truly inspiring.

Michelle's journey to success has been nothing short of extraordinary. As the first female CEO and president of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, she has broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings. Her start was initiated in the corporate world with IBM and American Airlines (A.A.). As an International Leadership Trainer with A.A., Michelle found her passion in providing for others. Taking her to five different countries from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico this role allowed her to see the value of building relationships with others. A core value she provided when she branched out to open her own business in consulting services allowing her to make a lasting difference in communities around the world.

What makes Michelle's story even more remarkable is her humble beginnings. Growing up in the inner city of Fort Worth, she faced numerous challenges along the way. All the while her mom did not let those obstacles define her, she would enroll Michelle in the Texas Girl’s Choir, something that 8-year-old Michelle disliked at the time, now she sees it as her mom pushing her forward to create a better future for Michelle. While subsequently creating a better future for others as Michelle dedicated herself to public service, making sure those around her have an opportunity for a brighter future.

Michelle also attributes much of her success to her father, who instilled in her strong values and taught her the importance of hard work and perseverance. She remains forever grateful for his guidance and for a special group of women who guided her along the way: Hattie Hill, Thelma Wells, Marnese Barksdale Elder, and Anette Landeros. Who stated, “We’ll help you get there”, along with their guidance which shaped her into the unstoppable woman she is today.

Today, Michelle’s advice for the younger generation is, “Make sure your relationships go with you”, and “to believe in yourself” are her reminders to continue preserving regardless of limits.