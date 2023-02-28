Unstoppable Women: Jennifer Limas

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with HerStory.

Jennifer Limas is the President and CEO of Girls Inc. of Tarrant County. As a leader of an organization that empowers girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers and as a member of the Tarrant County Workforce Development Board, Jennifer is invested in creating opportunities that prepare girls to enter our local workforce. She champions workforce cultures that value women for their inherent strengths and contributions. She has led the organization since 2012 and has expanded programs and services and led partnerships with Fort Worth, Arlington and Crowley ISDs.

Help us honor our Unstoppable Women.