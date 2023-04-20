Grab a partner, your festive Latin attire, and join NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre for an unforgettable night at The Big Dance on Saturday, June 3, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

This year’s event features live music from traditional and contemporary local Dallas artists including the premier Cuban style orchestra Havana NRG!, the full experience salsa band Fusion Latina, and Mariachi Zacatecas. NBC 5’s Maria Guerrero is this year’s emcee and Amanda Cristina Salsa will lead the dance floor with lessons in salsa, bachata, merengue, and reggaeton styles. This fun night will include food and spirits, festive décor, and professional dance vignettes from Dallas Black Dance Theatre dancers to create the flair of Latin and Afro-Latin culture!

All proceeds will benefit Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Academy by providing a 40% subsidy for training fees for 500+ students.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Academy

The 49-year-old Dallas Black Dance Academy has produced the first Presidential Scholar in Dance in America, nine Presidential Scholar recipients from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts have been trained at our Academy, and four Dallas Black Dance Academy students have been recipients of full scholarships into the prestigious dance program at The Juilliard School. Many more students have received the Texas Young Master award, the state equivalent to the national award. From 2012 through 2022, Dallas Black Dance Academy alumni have had 100% high school graduation and college attendance.

For more information about Dallas Black Dance Theatre, or The Big Dance, visit www.dbdt.com/big-dance.

The Big Dance 2023

Saturday, June 3

7:00 PM – Midnight

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora St

Dallas, TX 75201

In-Person • Streaming

www.dbdt.com/big-dance