Savor gourmet dishes and fine spirits at BIG Taste of Fort Worth

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Big Brothers Big Sisters for Greater Tarrant County would like to invite you to the Annual Barrett Havran Memorial BIG Taste of Fort Worth on Sunday, April 14. Secure your sponsorships and tickets to this captivating culinary extravaganza today.

BIG Taste guests will indulge in a sensory journey, savoring gourmet dishes and beverages crafted by Fort Worth's finest restaurants, caterers, and breweries. The VIP Wine and Spirits Tasting starts at 5 p.m. and the main doors open at 6 p.m.

At Big Taste, people will have the opportunity to sample the best restaurants and wineries in the region. Aside from food sampling and wine tasting, there will be a live and silent auction, live entertainment, and celebrity judges, including NBC 5’s own Deborah Ferguson, who will judge delicious foods and wines.

Join us in making a difference! The event supports Big Brothers Big Sisters for Greater Tarrant County, empowering mentorship, and positive impact in our community.

Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth 2024

Sunday, April 14

5:00 p.m. - VIP Wine Tasting

6:00 p.m. - Main Tasting Begins

The Worthington Renaissance Hotel

200 Main St

Downtown Fort Worth

For tickets, sponsorships and more information, click HERE.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters:

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a prominent and impactful nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children through positive mentorship relationships. Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been at the forefront of youth mentoring, providing support and guidance to children facing adversity. The organization operates on the belief that every child has the potential to succeed, and by pairing them with caring and responsible adult mentors, they can unlock their full potential. Through one-to-one mentoring programs, Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to empower young people to achieve their goals, build self-confidence, and develop essential life skills. The organization has a nationwide presence, collaborating with communities and volunteers to create meaningful connections that make a lasting difference in the lives of children. Big Brothers Big Sisters continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless children, fostering positive relationships that contribute to brighter futures. For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters click HERE. https://bbbstx.org/about/