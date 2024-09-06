community

Registration now open for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Help the American Cancer Society end breast cancer.

By Peter Raebel

Mike Lewis Photography

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the American Cancer Society invite you to join the fight against breast cancer by participating in this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, October 19, at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. but online registration is highly recommended. Online registration is open now. Just click HERE to sign up as an individual or a group and make your impact on our community.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas benefits the American Cancer Society.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas
Saturday, October 19
On-site Registration:  7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Walk: 9:30 a.m.

Choctaw Stadium
1000 Ballpark Way
Arlington
For more information, click HERE.

About The American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have ​been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We ​are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-​800-227-2345. 

