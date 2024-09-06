Registration now open for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the American Cancer Society invite you to join the fight against breast cancer by participating in this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, October 19, at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.

On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. but online registration is highly recommended. Online registration is open now. Just click HERE to sign up as an individual or a group and make your impact on our community.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas benefits the American Cancer Society.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of North Texas

Saturday, October 19

On-site Registration: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Walk: 9:30 a.m.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Choctaw Stadium

1000 Ballpark Way

Arlington

For more information, click HERE.

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have ​been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We ​are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-​800-227-2345.