Ready, set, go to The Cowtown 2025!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown are excited to invite you to register for The Cowtown’s 2025 running events and the Health and Fitness Expo which take place from February 21-23 in downtown Fort Worth.

The Cowtown begins with the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22. This FREE, family-friendly event is open to all ages and packed with dozens of local vendors and speakers with great tips for healthy living.

The Cowtown’s races kick off on Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23, with six running distances to choose from, including the 10K, Adult 5K, Kid’s 5K, and the Half, Full, and Ultra Marathons. With so many great options, there’s sure to be a race for everyone, no matter your skill level! Cowtown races kick off at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and follow pathways through the Fort Worth Stockyards, downtown, Trinity Park and the Museum District, and pass by the Botanic Garden and TCU. It’s a tour of Fort Worth from start to finish!

Each year, proceeds from The Cowtown benefit the C.A.L.F. (Children’s Activities for Life and Fitness) program which provides over 5,000 new pairs of running shoes and months of training for underserved youth in over 100 schools.

Registration is still open for The Cowtown! Click HERE to register for any of The Cowtown’s races or marathons.

THE COWTOWN



Health and Fitness Expo

Friday, February 21, 2025

11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 2025

6:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Races

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025

To see all of the times for the Cowtown’s races and marathons, click HERE.



Will Rogers Memorial Center

3401 W. Lancaster Ave.

Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.