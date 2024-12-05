Reading With You to learn manners

Learn and expand your manners knowledge with this amazing reading list from the Fort Worth Public Library! This list is perfect for young children who are learning how to say please and thank you.

To apply for a free Fort Worth Public Library card, click HERE. Any student currently attending pre-K through 12th grade at any formally recognized educational institution in North Texas may borrow Fort Worth Public Library books at no cost. Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth to do so. They can get a Non-Resident Student library card from any Fort Worth Public Library location and the card provides them access to digital content as well as physical materials.

Click HERE for the full list of 91 books recommended to read and learn your manners.

The Thank You Book

by Willems, Mo – author, illustrator

Summary: Piggie is determined to thank everyone she knows, but Gerald thinks she will forget someone important

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Llama Llama Time to Share

by Dewdney, Anna - author

Summary: Llama Llama doesn't want to share his toys with his new neighbors. But when fighting leads to broken toys and tears, Llama learns that it's better to share

The Cool Bean

by John, Jory - author

Summary: Everyone knows the cool beans. They're sooooo cool. And then there's the uncool has-bean ... Always on the sidelines, one bean unsuccessfully tries everything he can to fit in with the crowd--until one day the cool beans show him how it's done.

The Big Cheese

by John, Jory - author

Summary: The Big Cheese is the best at everything, and brags about it, too. When the annual Cheese-cathlon comes around, the Big Cheese is prepared to win, as always. But what happens when the quiet new kid, Wedge Wedgeman, comes out on top? Is a slice of humility all the Big Cheese needs to discover that some things are better than being the best?

The Good Egg

by John, Jory - author

Summary: When the other eggs in his carton behave badly, the good egg feels like he needs to be perfect.

How Do Dinosaurs Eat Their Food?

by Yolen, Jane - author

Summary: Describes how a dinosaur eats, with no rude noises and while sitting very still. How does a dinosaur eat all his food? Does he burp, does he belch, or make noises quite rude? Does he pick at his cereal, throw down his cup, hoping to make someone else pick it up? Just like kids, dinosaurs have a difficult time learning to behave at the table. However, with a little help from Mom and Dad, these young dinosaurs eat all before them with smiles and goodwill.

The Smart Cookie

by John, Jory - author

Summary: This cookie has never felt like a smart cookie no matter how hard she tries, especially in comparison to all the clever cupcakes and brilliant rolls in the bakery. Will a dash of creativity and a sprinkle of confidence be enough to help her learn that perfect scores and having all the answers aren't the only ingredients for intelligence?

The Grouchy Ladybug

by Carle, Eric - author

Summary: A grouchy ladybug, looking for a fight, challenges everyone she meets regardless of their size or strength.

How Do Dinosaurs Say I’m Mad?

by Yolen, Jane - author

Summary: Illustrations and rhyming text explore some of the things that dinosaurs might do when they are angry--and how they should control their tempers.

Good Manners

by Ulyeva, Elena - author

Summary: Children can learn good manners, such as apologizing, being polite, and listening and following directions, with the help of adorable animal characters in these three short stories.