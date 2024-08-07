Hundreds of North Texas students get free school supplies

Students will head back to classes soon and some of them will be headed back better prepared, better than ever before.

NBC 5 has spent the summer Reading With You with our childhood literacy campaign, highlighting the community initiatives helping students put literacy and preparedness first. We are getting a lesson from the Communities in Schools Foundation of the Dallas Region.

It’s a national nonprofit with a large footprint in Dallas. In partnership with fourteen area school districts, Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region is housed on 130 elementary, middle, and high school campuses to be that helping hand.

“The three areas that we focus on are academics, attendance, and behavior,” Kristin Kelley, Chief Advancement Officer for Community in Schools of the Dallas region said. “We work with districts, independent school districts to identify which campuses within their pattern may need the support services of us.”

She said all of this is their focus because it helps give students a good foundation when it comes to getting ready for class and staying engaged.

Part of the way they help those kids get prepared is free school supplies.

“We are collecting all kinds of supplies. Clear and mesh backpacks, crayons, pencils, and even water bottles. We will have so many items there that kids need to succeed,” Kelley said.

During any given school year, the nonprofit supports around 10,000 students and hopes to at least help 5,000 at their back-to-school giveaway event. It’s important to note, they have already identified the schools and students who will be the beneficiaries of this year’s giveaway. The supplies will be taken to those students who will be the recipients.