Dallas Mayor Kicks Off ‘SMART Summer' Reading Challenge

The Mayor of Dallas and the Dallas Public Library want to show kids that reading is not only FUNdamental but also that they can earn prizes throughout the summer for being consistent readers.

Kids are encouraged to sign up to participate in the SMART Summer learning program that is easy and fun for kids 0-18 years old. Kids are encouraged to read for at least 20 minutes a day to earn prizes. After logging 10 days of reading, kids can earn a free book!

Mayor Johnson’s summer reading program kicked off today at Dallas Public Libraries across the city! Kids and adults are encouraged to read at least 20 minutes per day this summer for a chance to win prizes! I call this awesome sauce! @ICanReadDallas @DallasReads @dallasschools pic.twitter.com/dhNlEXVkwI — Dr. Elena S. Hill (@DrElenaSHill) June 4, 2022

It’s not just for kids though, adults are also encouraged to join in on the SMART Summer too. SMART stands for Science Math Art Reading and Technology.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Thrilled that SMART Summer, my summer reading program, is back again — with in-person activities! This is a critical program that fills a gap during the summer months, allowing kids to continue learning while they’re out of school.



William, George, and Lela are excited too! pic.twitter.com/EA6QnceClL — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) June 5, 2022

Minutes and other information are kept in the Beanstack app for easy reference during the competition.