Dallas Mayor Kicks Off ‘SMART Summer' Reading Challenge

The Mayor of Dallas and the Dallas Public Library want to show kids that reading is not only FUNdamental but also that they can earn prizes throughout the summer for being consistent readers.
Kids are encouraged to sign up to participate in the SMART Summer learning program that is easy and fun for kids 0-18 years old. Kids are encouraged to read for at least 20 minutes a day to earn prizes. After logging 10 days of reading, kids can earn a free book!
It’s not just for kids though, adults are also encouraged to join in on the SMART Summer too. SMART stands for Science Math Art Reading and Technology.
Minutes and other information are kept in the Beanstack app for easy reference during the competition.