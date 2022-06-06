summer reading

Dallas Mayor Kicks Off ‘SMART Summer' Reading Challenge

Adults are encouraged to join kids and have a 'SMART Summer' too

By Laura Harris

Dallas Public Library

The Mayor of Dallas and the Dallas Public Library want to show kids that reading is not only FUNdamental but also that they can earn prizes throughout the summer for being consistent readers.

Kids are encouraged to sign up to participate in the SMART Summer learning program that is easy and fun for kids 0-18 years old. Kids are encouraged to read for at least 20 minutes a day to earn prizes. After logging 10 days of reading, kids can earn a free book!

It’s not just for kids though, adults are also encouraged to join in on the SMART Summer too. SMART stands for Science Math Art Reading and Technology.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Minutes and other information are kept in the Beanstack app for easy reference during the competition.

This article tagged under:

summer readingReading With YouDallas mayorDallas Public Library
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us