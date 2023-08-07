New Friends New Life Luncheon with Kerry Washington

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to have lunch and a conversation for a cause at the New Friends New Life 25th Silver Jubilee luncheon on Friday, September 29, at 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Kerry Washington, an Emmy award-winning, SAG-nominated actor, producer, director, lifelong advocate, and activist, will headline the nonprofit’s annual luncheon. NBC 5’s Laura Harris will join Kerry Washington as the moderator.

New Friends New Life

25th Silver Jubilee Annual Luncheon

Friday, September 29

Featuring Kerry Washington

11:30 a.m. Hyatt Regency Dallas

300 Reunion Blvd

Dallas

ABOUT NEW FRIENDS NEW LIFE

New Friends New Life (NFNL) was founded in Dallas in 1998. It grew from a groundbreaking church committee to a separate nonprofit organization providing an extensive offering of evidence-based programs to help survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation recover from complex trauma, rebuild their lives, and thrive. (NFNL) is all about the restoration and empowerment of teen girls, women, and their children to bring more awareness. With the opening of their drop-in Youth Resource Center in partnership with the office of the Governor, 546 girls have been served. New Friends New Life has also organized a Men’s Advocacy Group to encourage men to join in the fight against sex trafficking and exploitation.