NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Fighting Hunger with Kroger this holiday season

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Kroger are Fighting Hunger this holiday season with Kroger’s annual End Hunger Here campaign. From November 13 to December 7, please visit your local Kroger and round up your purchases to the nearest dollar, or donate $1, $5, or $10 at the checkout. Every dollar received through your generous donation goes directly toward the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank to keep families fed throughout the holidays.

This year, our goal is to raise $500,000 during the campaign, which will help provide over 1.5 million meals to food insecure North Texans. Together, we’re Fighting Hunger to End Hunger Here in North Texas, so join us and make a donation at your local Kroger.

