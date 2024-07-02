Kimbell Art Museum announces new piece by George Stubbs

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Kimbell Art Museum invite you to come and see the latest masterful artwork acquired by the museum, which debuted last Friday. The piece was painted by European artist George Stubbs between 1761 and 1762. The piece is known for being one of Stubbs’s early works depicting horses, a subject he would spend much of his life painting with unprecedented accuracy.

The Kimbell Art Foundation acquired the work in memory of Ben J. Fortson, who served on the Foundation’s Board of Directors from 1964 to his passing in May. The elegant six-by-three-foot painting elevates the eighteen-century British painting collection in the museum’s current possession.

To see this painting, and many more, get tickets for The Kimbell Art Museum HERE.

Mares and Foals Belonging to the 2nd Viscount Bolingbroke

The Kimbell Art Museum

3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth, TX. 76107

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

About The Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum was founded in 1972 and is owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, charged by the late Mr. Kimbell to create a museum “of the first class”. Since then, the museum seeks to find work of outstanding merit for the purpose of education and conservation. For more information, visit https://kimbellart.org/