Humble Beginnings Luncheon to feature TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Austin Street Center want to invite you to the annual Humble Beginnings Luncheon on Friday, October 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

The luncheon will feature NBC’s TODAY with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager with an interview by NBC 5 News Anchor Laura Harris. This year’s theme is, “What Does Hope Look Like?” Hager will share compelling insights and inspiring stories.

Austin Street Center will honor The Addy Foundation with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award and present Texas Health Resources with the Community Leadership Award for their commitment and work with Austin Street as part of the event.

Dallas-local and American Idol Contestant, Odell Bunton, Jr., will also be performing.

All proceeds go toward raising funds and driving awareness for the issue of homelessness. For tickets, click HERE.

For more information, visit HERE.