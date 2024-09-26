Here's how to get a discounted ticket to the State Fair

It's that time again! The State Fair of Texas is back with all its fun and glory. This annual fair that brings smiles to so many starts on Friday, September 27, and continues through Sunday, October 20, at Dallas Fair Park.

On Opening Day, September 27, you can save money on your admission by Fighting Hunger with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the State Fair of Texas, and the North Texas Food Bank. Just bring two jars of peanut butter on Friday, September 27, to donate to the North Texas Food Bank, and your admission will be $10 at the gate.

The savings continue when you bring five (5) canned food items on any Wednesday during the fair. Your canned food donation will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank and your admission will be $5 dollars at the gate.

For a full State Fair of Texas schedule, click HERE.

About the North Texas Food Bank

In 1982, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) was founded. As a nonprofit hunger relief organization, they distribute, donate, and purchased foods through a network of nearly 500 partner agencies and organizations in 13 counties in North Texas.