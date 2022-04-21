Heard Museum Date Night 2022

NBC 5 and the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary are excited to announce Date Night at the Heard, an eventful night of dancing, live performances, a cash bar, food trucks and more. This event will be held on Saturday, June 4, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Date Night at the Heard will be exclusively for guests 21 and over. Tickets are currently on sale and are available to be purchased for $20 per person. Please purchase your tickets today.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. https://www.heardmuseum.org/date-night/
Date Night at the Heard 2022
Saturday, June 4
6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary
1 Nature Pl.
McKinney, TX 75069
Admission: $20 per person
*Exclusively for Guests 21 and Over Click HERE for more information
About the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary
The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard. Miss Heard was 80 years old when she saw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore, and preserve our priceless environment is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit heardmuseum.org.