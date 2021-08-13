Join NBC 5 and our community partner, Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, at their annual Champions Breakfast on September 16th at the Fort Worth Zoo!

The event will recognize the impact of the Bold Woman honorees whose leadership and advocacy positively affects women and girls in the Girls Inc. community. 2021’s Champions for Girls donors will also be honored. The breakfast will celebrate Girls Inc.’s 2020 successes, 2021 Bold Women Honorees and discuss what’s ahead for 2021 and beyond. With the breakfast and their other programs, Girls Inc. hopes to realize their vision of Empowered Girls in an Equitable Society.

The breakfast kicks off at 8 a.m. Tickets are now on sale, click HERE to purchase your ticket or table. Learn more about Girls Inc. of Tarrant County at https://girlsinctarrant.org.

About Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

The mission of Girls Inc. of Tarrant County is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. This is translated into programs that encourage health, education, career readiness, and independence. Through advocating for girls and their futures, Girls Inc. reduces barriers in their lives that stem from violence, poverty, and inequity that they encounter at home, at school, in relationships, online, or in their community. Their unique combination of life-changing mentoring relationships, a pro-girl culture, and research-based programming equip girls to be healthy, educated, and empowered.

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County Champions Breakfast 2021

Monday, September 16

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Fort Worth Zoo

1989 Colonial Pkwy

Fort Worth, TX 76110

Click HERE for tickets.