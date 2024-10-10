Get ready for the Sundance Square Catrina Fest

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Sundance Square invite you to bring your friends and family to the 3rd Annual Sundance Square Catrina Fest and Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Celebration on Sunday, October 20, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth.

This FREE event will have live music -- mariachi and folklorico -- and a special performance by Selena tribute band, ‘Selena Forever.’ Local food trucks and vendors will be at this family-friendly event and a 10’ giant Catrina Statues by artisans from the international Sister City of Fort Worth, Toluca, Mexico, will be on display.

The Catrina contest is the most popular part of the event. There will be a $5,000 prize for Best Catrina! Contestants must apply in advance HERE.

So, get ready to immerse yourself in the rich culture, colorful costumes and more at Sundance Square Catrina Fest.

3rd Annual Sundance Square Catrina Fest

Sunday, October 20

12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundance Square Plaza

425 Houston St.

Downtown Fort Worth

FREE Admission

To sign up for the Catrina Contest, click HERE.