Free lifesaving driving classes for teenagers at Texas Motor Speedway

Register your teenager today for free life-saving driving classes from B.R.A.K.E.S., Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, March 16 &17. Teens and parents, get ready to take control of the road with dynamic three-hour training sessions designed to master essential driving skills. Secure your spot today!

Car crashes are one of the leading causes of teen deaths, but one organization is stepping up to make a change. B.R.A.K.E.S., a free national driving school founded by Top Fuel Drag Racer, Doug Herbert, who tragically lost his sons in a car crash, is coming to the metroplex.

Doug Herbert's journey began in 2008, a year marked by tragedy when his two teenage boys lost their lives in a car accident. In the wake of his devastating loss, Herbert refused to succumb to despair. Instead, he channeled his grief into a mission to prevent future tragedies by providing free advanced driver's education to teenagers.

Fast forward nearly 14 years, B.R.A.K.E.S. has reached a significant milestone. Over 130,000 teens and their parents have received behind-the-wheel safety training through the program. Classes are conducted at venues across the country, and they are entirely free of charge. The three-hour session combines classroom instruction with practical behind-the-wheel training. The curriculum addresses crucial skills like distracted driving awareness, panic braking, drop-wheel/off-road recovery, crash avoidance, and car control/skid recovery -- key areas that often contribute to accidents among new drivers.

B.R.A.K.E.S. Teen Driving School

Three-hour FREE life-saving training sessions will be held:

Saturday, March 16: Classes start at 8:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17: Classes start at 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Texas Motor Speedway

3545 Lone Star Cir

Fort Worth

Register HERE.

About B.R.A.K.E.S.

B.R.A.K.E.S. is a FREE, hands-on, advanced driver training program for teenagers taught by professional instructors, including current and former members of law enforcement, professional racers, and stunt drivers. B.R.A.K.E.S. maintains a low two-to-one student-to-instructor ratio to maximize educational effectiveness.

Doug Herbert’s B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) is a GuideStar Platinum-rated 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to prevent injuries and save lives by training and educating teenage drivers and their parents about the importance of safe and responsible driving. B.R.A.K.E.S. was founded in 2008 after Top Fuel drag racer Doug Herbert lost his two young sons, Jon and James, in a tragic car crash. Today, more than 130,000 teens and parents from 50 different states and five countries have participated in the B.R.A.K.E.S. intensive training course.

