Fort Worth Veterans Day 2021

Join NBC 5 and the City of Fort Worth to honor veterans and first responders at the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, November 11. The 102nd Anniversary of Armistice Day/Veterans Day celebrations in Fort Worth will recognize those who have given so much during the pandemic.

This year’s theme is, “Battlefront at Home… Saluting Our Veterans and First Responders.” Several civic organizations and veteran groups will parade down North Forest Park Boulevard, joined by bands, JROTC units and the famed Horse Cavalry Detachment of the first Cavalry Division from Fort Hood. During the parade, spectators can picnic along the Trinity.

Tarrant County Veterans Council

On parade day, participants should assemble between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Panther Island Pavilion parking lot. Due to limited parking, participants must register early and plan to arrive early as well. For more information about participating, contact the Tarrant County Veterans Council via email at parade@tcvc.us.

Organizations must register by Friday, November 5 to participate in the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade. Early registration is now open. To register your organization, visit www.fw2021vetsdayparade.org/participate.

Don’t forget to bring your bells for the “Bells of Peace” centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider. On November 11, 1921, the Army on Armistice Day initially dedicated the Tomb.

Help the city of Fort Worth make this year’s Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade in Cowtown the best yet! For more information about the Veterans Day Salute, Bells of Peace and parade day, visit www.fw2021vetsdayparade.org.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade.

