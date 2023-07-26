Free breakfast and lunch for all Irving ISD students this school year

Every student in Irving ISD can get a free lunch and breakfast during the 2023-24 school year.

Students from pre-K through high school will have access to meals at no cost. In previous years, the school district provided meals for those in pre-K through eighth grade, while high school students had to qualify through a "household meal benefits application."

"This new initiative now includes all high schools and will encourage students to take advantage of healthy meal options at no cost and allow our Irving ISD families to save money," Irving ISD said in a statement.

The initiative comes from the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that allows schools in low-income communities to provide meals at no cost.

You can find more information and answers to frequently asked questions here.