Irving ISD

Free breakfast and lunch for all Irving ISD students this school year

The initiative will begin with the 2023-24 school year

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Every student in Irving ISD can get a free lunch and breakfast during the 2023-24 school year.

Students from pre-K through high school will have access to meals at no cost. In previous years, the school district provided meals for those in pre-K through eighth grade, while high school students had to qualify through a "household meal benefits application."

"This new initiative now includes all high schools and will encourage students to take advantage of healthy meal options at no cost and allow our Irving ISD families to save money," Irving ISD said in a statement.

The initiative comes from the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that allows schools in low-income communities to provide meals at no cost.

You can find more information and answers to frequently asked questions here.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Texas Department of Agriculture 18 hours ago

Applications open for free and reduced-price school meals

Books and literature 17 hours ago

Federal lawsuit seeks to block Texas book ban over sexual content ratings

Carroll ISD Jul 25

Carroll ISD board votes to change bathroom, pronoun policies

This article tagged under:

Irving ISDIrvingfighting hungerfood insecurity
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us