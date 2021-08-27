Fort Worth Cafe Celebrates Everybody Eats Week

National Everybody Eats Week returns for its third annual campaign this year. It goes on through Saturday, and the goal is to bring people to the table and channel the power of community to fight hunger.

"We want them to ensure somebody eats. And they can come dine at a community café or give online and make sure someone can eat this week," explained Julie Williams, board president of One World Everybody Eats, the nonprofit behind the campaign.

"We want them to advance the cause. They can sign up online to volunteer at a community café or they can take the pledge," she said. "Go on to our website, and when they do, they're taking a pledge to be committed to understanding more about food insecurity in their community. And we'll provide additional resources to help them understand the food insecurities specific to their community and the steps they can take to start to build a community café."

Williams and husband Jeff operate Taste Community Restaurant in Fort Worth, a pay-what-you-can community café. There are only about 50 community cafes in the national network, and theirs is the only member cafe' in Texas.

"It's important especially through this COVID-19 pandemic. Every community needs a community café. Every community needs that community café to thrive because it is a good solution for a sustainable way to feed our community and when folks are in need, they have an immediate place they can go," she said.