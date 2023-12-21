Final push: Kroger to match up to $50K in donations to end hunger

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, the Tarrant Area Food Bank expects to serve about 20,000 people.

This year, organizers say every mobile food event has exceeded projections.

They say post-pandemic benefits have fallen off, like SNAP and Medicaid, and reapplications take months, so many people find themselves needing more support from the food bank, or needing support for the first time.

Roger Sepulveda found himself at the food bank for the first time on Thursday, signing up for SNAP benefits.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I was just looking for help," he said.

He's still trying to heal from an accident four years ago.

"My bone was shattered, so I had two rods, three screws, a bone graft,” he said.

Sepulveda said it still hasn't healed all the way, and he's got another surgery ahead, so he wanted some help with food.

“Not working, won’t be working for several months," he said.

Food bank organizers say they've seen an increase in need since the pandemic began, ticking up every year, since.

Kroger sees the need, too.

At their holiday meal kit giveaway on Wednesday, they served 200 families-- and found more families in line who weren't pre-registered for the event.

"Fortunately, we did have some leftover that we set aside that we were able to give those folks," said John Votava, Kroger director of corporate affairs.

It's what makes the company's End Hunger Here campaign even more urgent, hoping to raise $900,000 by Christmas Eve.

“People are struggling to make ends meet right now. It’s paying rent, it’s paying electrical bills, and once you’re down to that, do you have enough money to eat? Campaigns like this are helping our food banks help meet that demand so that people aren’t having to make those tough decisions," he said.

The thought is what brings Jaslyn Jackson to volunteer at the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

"It’s sad to know people won’t be able to eat with each other or maybe even travel, so at least being able to have a great meal with each other just one night just to go on another day, I feel like is really important to people," she said.

She started with a goal of 100 hours but now feels the need to keep going.

“I find it very important to be able to come here every day and be able to contribute at least a little something—if it’s not money, at least my time," said the 15-year-old.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with Kroger for their campaign. Funds will go to local Feeding America food bank partners, including the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank.

On Friday, Kroger will match every donation dollar for dollar, up to $50,000. It's a final push to get the current $650,000 to the goal.

Customers can help at the register by rounding up to the nearest dollar or adding donations of $1, $5, or $10.

“Every dollar that’s raised equals three meals. So, if you spend $10 at the store, that’s 30 meals and tomorrow when we’re doing our match, your $10 donation is actually going to create 60 meals for people in need," Votava said.