Fighting Hunger with Kroger This Holiday Season

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Kroger Dallas Division, and the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation are fighting hunger this holiday season and we need your help! Now through December 24, visit any Kroger store near you and make a donation to help food insecure families. Your generous donation will help North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank feed families during the holidays.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are honored to once again join Kroger’s annual hunger campaign, End Hunger Here, as food insecurity continues to be a chronic issue in North Texas. 1 in 7 people are food insecure in Texas. It is even worse for children as 1 in 5 children do not know where their next meal will come from.

Making a donation is very easy at your local Kroger store. You can donate the $10 virtual food box, round up your grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or make a donation of $1, $5, $10, at the checkout stand.

Our goal is to raise $1.3M this year – that’s nearly 4 million meals to be distributed to North Texans, but ultimately, our goal is to end hunger in our community.

