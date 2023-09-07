Join NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Visita Fort Worth and kick-off Hispanic Heritage Month at Fiestas Patrias on Sunday, September 17, in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Telemundo 39’s Nancy Leal will be at this exciting celebration for Mexican Independence Day. It all starts at10:00 a.m. with music and folkoric dance, a cattle drive at 11:30 a.m. followed by the parade along East Exchange Avenue with the Mexican Consulate General, Fort Worth City Officials, Charros, Escaramuzas, floats, Hispanic organizations, banda, tamborazo, and much more. The Mexican Consulate General will be there for El Grito. The celebration is FREE. so bring all your friends and your family.

For more details and a full schedule of events, check out Visita Fort Worth HERE.

Kick Off Hispanic Heritage Month

Fiestas Patrias 2023

Sunday, September 17

Free Event (except 2pm Equestrian Extravaganza)

10:00 a.m - 11:30 a.m. - Music & Folkloric dance

11:30 a.m. - Fort Worth Herd Cattle-Drive

11:40 a.m. - Hispanic Heritage Parade: Mexican Consulate General, City Officials, Charros, Escaramuzas, floats, Hispanic organizations, banda, tamborazo, Folkloric dances and much more.

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. - Mariachi Music & Folkloric Dance

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. – Paid and Ticketed Event - Equestrian Extravaganza at Cowtown Coliseum - Mexico En La Sangre

4:00 p.m. - Banda Music in front of Cowtown Coliseum