Massachusetts

Massachusetts woman wins $1M lotto prize twice in 10-week span

In both cases, Christine Wilson took home the $650,000 cash prize, the State Lottery Commission said

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

An Attleboro, Massachusetts, woman has hit the jackpot — not once, but twice — playing the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Christine Wilson won $1 million in a $10 instant ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said. She bought the ticket at Family Food Mart in Mansfield.

However, this isn't the only time Wilson won.

Back in February, she won her first jackpot off a $50 instant ticket, which she bought at Dub's Discount Liquors in Mansfield.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In both cases, Wilson took home the $650,000 cash prize, the commission said.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us