Don't miss the Sundance Square Car and Culture Show!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Sundance Square hope to see you at this year’s second annual Sundance Square Car & Culture Show on Saturday, September 21, at Sundance Square in Fort Worth. The event is free and will be great fun for all ages! Come out and see a vibrant array of lowriders, an art show, and enjoy live music. This event celebrates the rich culture of the car community and Hispanic Heritage.

More than 100 lowriders, motorcycles and bicycles will be competing for Best of Show, so come show your support with the whole family! Local, regional, and international art exhibitions from Sundance Caravan of Dreams, Zona 7, and 400h galleries will be set up and down Houston Street for attendees to also enjoy.

Local food and market vendors will be in attendance!

Sundance Square Car and Culture Show 2024

Saturday, September 21

12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundance Square

425 Houston St.

Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.