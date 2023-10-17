Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade & Festival 2023

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant and enchanting celebration of the Dallas Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival! This annual event brings together the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Latin America right here in Dallas.

Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a deeply meaningful holiday where families and friends come together to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away. It's a time filled with love, remembrance, and celebration of life. This year we celebrate this joyous holiday in our community at Dallas City Hall on Saturday, October 28, and invite you to celebrate with us! The festival kicks-off at 2:00 p.m. and following at 7:00 p.m. the grand parade showcases the beauty and significance of Día de los Muertos. The streets will come alive with colorful costumes, intricate face paintings, captivating music, dancing, delicious food, and breathtaking art installations.

This event serves as a platform for people from different backgrounds to come together and appreciate the diverse cultures that make up our community. It's an opportunity to learn about the traditions behind Día de los Muertos while enjoying a festive atmosphere filled with joy and reverence.

Traditions connected to the culture will be on display such as the ofrendas (altars dedicated to serving the departed, where family and friends leave their past one’s favorite foods/beverages or gifts). Beautiful décor like the symbolic marigold flowers known as cempazúchitl will be on display, along with the calaveras (sugar skull candy) a famous traditional gift.

Whether you're familiar with Día de los Muertos or experiencing it for the first time, Dallas Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you inspired by the power of culture, family bonds, and honoring our ancestors.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 28, because this year's celebration is set to be bigger and better than ever before. Join us as we embrace the magic of Dallas Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival - a true testament to unity, heritage, and the beauty of life itself.

For more information on Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade & Festival, click here.

Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade & Festival 2023

Saturday, October 28

Dallas City Hall

1500 Marilla St. Dallas, TX

Festival: 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Parade: 7:00 p.m.

www.ddlmusa.com