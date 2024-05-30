Get ready to celebrate Pride in Bloom at the Dallas Arboretum on June 8th and 9th! This vibrant weekend event is a must-visit for anyone looking to immerse themselves in art, entertainment, and delectable bites from local LGBTQ+ artisans.

Guests are invited to stroll through the curated vendor market, where you'll find an exciting array of offerings, from mouthwatering foods to refreshing drinks. Stop by the vendor markets which will be featuring stunning jewelry, handcrafted home décor, stylish apparel, and captivating works of art. It's the perfect opportunity to support the talented LGBTQ+ community while discovering unique treasures.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Pride in Bloom also kicks off the Arboretum's Summer at the Arboretum: Endless Summer celebration, featuring 150 cozy hammocks scattered throughout the Pecan Grove, inviting you to relax and soak up the vibrant atmosphere. And as an added bonus, admission to the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden will be free as part of the Kelley Family Days celebration.

So, mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready to experience the joy and pride of this truly special event at the Dallas Arboretum. Let's celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in style!

Pride in Bloom

Saturday, June 8th

Sunday, June 9th

Dallas Arboretum

8525 Garland Rd.

Dallas, TX. 75218

Tickets range from $10 to $16

Can be purchased HERE or by calling 214.515.6615

On June 8 and 9, admission is free to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden

as a part of Kelley Family Days offering access to the community with the purchase of a garden ticket.

