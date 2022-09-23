NBC 5 invites you to savor African heritage and culture during Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s 17th annual DanceAfrica performances featuring powerful movement and heart-searing drumming October 7–8 at Moody Performance Hall in Dallas.

The beat of the drums is the pulse of who we are – it’s our heartbeat, like being home. The performance will feature guest artists, including nationally recognized Giwayen Mata, an all-female dance, percussion, and vocal ensemble, the award-winning Booker T. High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Dance Conservatory, and the acclaimed DeSoto A Cappella Choir and Varsity Women, all presenting inspirational performances that capture the spirit of African traditions.

DanceAfrica also includes a FREE Saturday festival and marketplace at Klyde Warren Park from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with fun, food, vendors, and entertainment for the entire family!

For more information on how to experience the performance in-person, on demand, or streaming, visit www.dbdt.com.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents:

DanceAfrica Performances

October 7–8

7:30 pm

In-person • On-Demand • Streaming

Moody Performance Hall

2520 Flora St

Dallas, TX 75201

For tickets: www.dbdt.com

DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace – FREE

Saturday, October 8

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy

Dallas, TX 75201

For more info: www.dbdt.com