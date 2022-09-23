NBC 5 invites you to savor African heritage and culture during Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s 17th annual DanceAfrica performances featuring powerful movement and heart-searing drumming October 7–8 at Moody Performance Hall in Dallas.
The beat of the drums is the pulse of who we are – it’s our heartbeat, like being home. The performance will feature guest artists, including nationally recognized Giwayen Mata, an all-female dance, percussion, and vocal ensemble, the award-winning Booker T. High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Dance Conservatory, and the acclaimed DeSoto A Cappella Choir and Varsity Women, all presenting inspirational performances that capture the spirit of African traditions.
DanceAfrica also includes a FREE Saturday festival and marketplace at Klyde Warren Park from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with fun, food, vendors, and entertainment for the entire family!
For more information on how to experience the performance in-person, on demand, or streaming, visit www.dbdt.com.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents:
DanceAfrica Performances
October 7–8
7:30 pm
In-person • On-Demand • Streaming
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St
Dallas, TX 75201
For tickets: www.dbdt.com
DanceAfrica Festival & Marketplace – FREE
Saturday, October 8
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy
Dallas, TX 75201
For more info: www.dbdt.com