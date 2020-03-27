COVID-19: Clear The Shelters

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are committed to help our local shelters find homes for our furry friends. During this unprecedented health crisis due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, our Clear the Shelters partners have been overwhelmed with animals needing homes - forever homes and foster homes.
If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal, please contact one of our local shelters. Most of the shelters are closed for regular business; however, many are still making appointments for people to come to the shelter to adopt and/or foster an animal during this crisis. So please call to make an appointment.
Below is a list by city of our partner shelters for the Clear the Shelters North Texas campaign. Please contact them for their adoption and fostering policies during the COVID-19 crisis.
Community
Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.
Partner Shelters
VIEW AN INTERACTIVE MAP OF ALL CLEAR THE SHELTERS PARTNERS!
Addison
Addison Animal Control
Event Day: 4970 Addison Cir., Addison, TX 75001
Office: 4799 Airport Pkwy, Addison, TX 75001
(972) 450-2845
https://www.facebook.com/TownofAddisonAnimalControl
Allen
City of Allen Animal Shelter
770 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen, TX 75002
(214) 509-4378
http://www.cityofallen.org/947/Animal-Control-Shelter
https://www.facebook.com/CityOfAllenAnimalShelter
Alvarado
Alvarado Animal Shelter
602 South Parkway, Alvarado, TX 76009
(817) 666-7401
https://www.facebook.com/alvarado.shelter/
Azle
Azle Animal Shelter
724 Park St., Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-8215
http://www.cityofazle.org
https://www.facebook.com/Azle-Animal-Shelter-Humane-Association-AASHA-122558671125398/
Bedford
Bedford Animal Shelter
1809 Reliance Parkway, Bedford, TX 76021
(817) 952-2191
http://www.bedfordpolice.com/animal_control.html
Benbrook
Humane Society of North Texas – Benbrook Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center
9009 Benbrook Blvd, Benbrook, TX 76126
(817) 249-3647
http://www.hsnt.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas
Bowie
Bowie Animal Shelter
1508 E. Wise, Bowie, TX 76230
(940) 841-1425
http://www.bowieanimalshelter.org
https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Bowie-Animal-Shelter-772110209568487/
Bridgeport
Bridgeport Texas Animal Shelter
171 Private Road 3402, Bridgeport, TX 76426
(940) 683-3430
http://www.cityofbridgeport.net/173/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/Bridgeport-Texas-Animal-Shelter-200659760117774/
Burleson
Burleson Animal Shelter
775 SE John Jones Dr., Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 426-9283
https://www.burlesontx.com/burlesonanimalshelter
https://www.facebook.com/BurlesonAnimalShelter/
Carrollton
Carrollton Animal Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006
(972) 466-3420
https://petango.com/carrolltonadoptioncenter
https://www.facebook.com/carrolltonanimaladoptioncenter/
Cedar Creek/Tool
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
10200 CR 2403, Tool, TX 75143
(903) 432-3422
https://www.hsccl.org
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Humane-Society-of-Cedar-Creek-Lake/
Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Desoto
Tri-City Animal Shelter
1150 E. Pleasant Run Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104
(972) 291-5335
https://www.LuvPets.org
https://www.facebook.com/Tri-City-Animal-Shelter-Adoption-Center-389730411066402/
Cleburne
Cleburne Animal Services
2375 Service Drive, Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 556-8895
http://www.cleburne.net/147/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/CleburneAnimalShelter/
Collin County (McKinney)
Collin County Animal Services
4750 Community Ave., McKinney, TX 75071
(972) 547-7292
http://www.collincountytx.gov/animal_services/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/CollinCountyAdoptablePetsMcKinneyTX
Coppell
City of Coppell Animal Services
821 S. Coppell Rd., Coppell, TX 75019
(972) 304-3515
http://www.coppelltx.gov/government/departments/animal-services
https://www.facebook.com/CoppellAnimalServices/
Crowley
Crowley Animal Shelter
101 E. Hampton Road, Crowley, TX 76036
(817) 297-2201
http://www.ci.crowley.tx.us
https://www.facebook.com/CityOfCrowleyTexasAnimalShelter
Dallas
Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas TX 75212
(214) 670-6800
http://dallascityhall.com/departments/dallas-animal-services/Pages/Search-Adoptable-Pets.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/
Dallas
Hearts and Bones Animal Rescue
5623 Willis Ave., Dallas, TX 75206
1311 S Ervay St., Dallas, TX 75215
(972) 638-0130
https://www.heartsandbonesrescue.com/
https://www.facebook.com/HeartsandBonesRescue/
Dallas
SPCA of Texas – Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center
2400 Lone Star Dr., Dallas, TX 75212
(214) 742-7722
http://www.spca.org
https://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage
Denison
Denison Animal Welfare Group
Event: THF Park 3801 S. US 75, Denison, TX
Mail: 3307 Eisenhower Pkwy., Denison, TX 75020
(903) 361-4211
http://www.denisonanimalwelfaregroup.org
http://www.facebook.com/friendsofdenisonanimals
Denton
Denton Animal Shelter
3717 N. Elm St., Denton, TX 76207
(940) 349-7594
http://www.cityofdenton.com
http://www.facebook.com/CityofDentonAnimalShelter
Euless
Euless Animal Services
2652 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040
(817) 685-1594
http://www.eulesstx.gov/animal/
Farmers Branch
Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center
3727 Valley View Ln., Farmers Branch, TX 75244
(972) 919-8770
http://farmersbranchtx.gov/animal/
https://www.facebook.com/fbanimal
Flower Mound
Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center
3950 Justin Rd., Flower Mound, TX 75028
(972) 874-6390
http://www.flower-mound.com/117/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/FlowerMoundAnimalServices
Fort Worth
Fort Worth Animal Shelter
4900 Martin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
(817) 392-1234
http://fortworthtexas.gov/animals/
https://www.facebook.com/FortWorthACC
Fort Worth
Humane Society of North Texas – Main Shelter
1840 E Lancaster Ave, Ft. Worth, TX 76103
(817) 332-4768
http://www.hsnt.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas
Gainesville
Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter
2501 N Weaver Street, Gainesville, TX 76240
(940) 665-9800
http://www.noahsarktx.com
https://www.facebook.com/NoahsArkTexas/
Garland
Garland Animal Services
600 Tower St., Garland, TX 75040
(972) 205-3570
http://www.garlandanimalservices.org
https://www.facebook.com/Garland-Animal-Services/
Glen Rose
Glen Rose Animal Control
1685 N FM 56, Glen Rose, TX 76043
(254) 897-3113
http://www.glenrosetexas.org/148/Animal-Control
https://www.facebook.com/GRACTX
Grand Prairie
Grand Prairie Animal Services – Prairie Paws Adoption Center
2222 W. Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
(972) 237-8575
http://www.gptx.org/paws
http://www.facebook.com/GPPrairiePaws
Grapevine
Grapevine Animal Services
500 Shady Brook Dr., Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 410-3370
http://animalservices.grapevinetexas.gov
http://www.facebook.com/GrapevineAnimalServices
Hurst
Hurst Animal Services
891 Cannon Drive, Hurst, TX 76054
(817) 788-7216
http://www.hursttx.gov/pets
http://www.facebook.com/hurstanimalservices/
Irving
DFW Humane Society
4140 Valley View Lane Irving, TX 75038
(972) 721-7788
http://www.dfwhumane.com/
https://www.facebook.com/DFWHumane
Irving
Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Lane Irving, TX 75038
(972) 721-2256
http://www.cityofirving.org/animal-services/
http://www.facebook.com/IrvingAnimalServices
Joshua
Joshua Animal Care and Control
100 Santa Fe Street, Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 774-9450
http://www.cityofjoshuatx.us/animal-services/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/joshuaanimalcontrol
Keller
Humane Society of North Texas – Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center
363 Keller Pkwy., Keller, TX 76428
(817) 743-4711
http://www.hsnt.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HSNTWELCOMEHOME
Keller
Humane Society of North Texas – Keller Regional Adoption Center
330 Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248
(817) 743-4711
http://www.hsnt.org/
https://www.facebook.com/HSNTWELCOMEHOME
Lancaster
Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main Street, Lancaster, TX 75146
(972) 218-1210
http://lancaster-tx.com/244/Adopt-A-Pet
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Furbabies-of-Lancaster-Texas/492038410865190
Lewisville
Lewisville Animal Adoption Center
995 E Valley Ridge Blvd., Lewisville, TX, 75057
(972) 219-3478
http://www.cityoflewisville.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lewisville-Animal-Services/180864865309122
Little Elm
Little Elm Animal Services
1605 Mark Tree Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068
(972) 377-1898
http://www.littleelm.org/81/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Little-Elm-Animal-Shelter/142774179264612
Lone Oak
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
2821 FM 2737, Lone Oak, TX 75453
(903) 662-8125
http://sadiesplacerescue.com
https://www.facebook.com/SadiesPlaceAnimalRescue/
McKinney
SPCA of Texas – Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center
8411 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070
(214) 742-7722
http://www.spca.org
https://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage
Mesquite
Mesquite Animal Services
1650 Gross Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149
(972) 216-6283
https://www.cityofmesquite.com/130/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/mesquitetexas
Mexia
Mexia Animal Shelter (City of Mexia Animal Shelter)
211 N Sherman, Mexia, TX 76667
(903) 388-8080
Mexia
LARAS House (Limestone Animal Rescue and Adoption Shelter)
1517 Hwy 171 North, Mexia, TX 76667
(254) 292-9552
http://www.larashouseshelter.org/
https://www.facebook.com/LARASHouseShelter
Murphy
Murphy Animal Shelter
203 N Murphy Rd, Murphy TX 75094
(972) 468-4226
http://www.murphytx.org/65/Animal-Control
https://www.facebook.com/MurphyAnimalShelter/
North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center
7301 Iron Horse Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX 76180
(817) 427-6570
http://www.nrhtx.com/aarc
https://www.facebook.com/NRHpets
Plano
Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093
(972) 769-4360
https://www.planoanimalshelter.org
https://www.facebook.com/PlanoAnimalShelter
Red Oak
Red Oak Animal Shelter
411 W. Red Oak Rd., Red Oak, TX, 75154
(469) 218-7721
http://www.redoaktexas.org/8/Departments
https://www.facebook.com/cityofredoakanimalcontrol
Richardson
Richardson Animal Shelter
1330 Columbia Dr, Richardson, TX 75081
(972) 744-4480
http://www.cor.net/animalservices
https://www.facebook.com/RichardsonAnimalShelter
Richland Hills
Richland Hills Animal Services Center
7049 Baker Blvd. Richland Hills, TX 76118
(817) 616-3769
http://www.helpingpawsofnorthtexas.org/
https://www.facebook.com/Helping-Paws-of-North-Texas/
Rockwall
Straydog, Inc.
Event: Petco in Rockwall at 2689 Market Center Dr., Rockwall, TX 75032
Mail: 8741 FM 1861, Eustace, TX 75124
(903) 479-3497 ext. 201
http://www.straydog.org
https://www.facebook.com/straydog.org
Royse City
Royse City Animal Shelter
1101 N Josephine Street, Royse City, TX 75189
(214) 796-1445
http://www.roysecity.com/departments/animal-services/
https://www.facebook.com/RoyseCityAnimalAdoptions
Sachse
Sachse Animal Shelter
6436 Sachse Rd., Sachse, TX 75048
(972) 675-9662
http://www.cityofsachse.com/91/Adoptions
https://www.facebook.com/Sachse-Animal-Shelter/
Saginaw
Saginaw Animal Shelter
205 Brenda Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179
(817) 230-0460
http://www.saginawanimalservices.com
https://www.facebook.com/saginawanimalservices
Seagoville
Seagoville Animal Shelter
1330 E. Malloy Bridge Rd., Seagoville, TX 75159
(972) 287-6838
http://www.seagoville.us/60/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/seagovilleanimalshelter
Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale Animal Shelter
371 Long Creek Road, Sunnyvale, TX 75182
(214) 862-4525
https://www.facebook.com/Sunnyvale-Animal-Shelter-132574753485117
Watauga
Watauga Animal Services
5203 Watauga Road, Watauga, TX 76137
(817) 656-9614
http://www.cowtx.org/814/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/WataugaAnimalServices/
Waxahachie
Ellis County SPCA
2570 FM 878, Waxahachie, TX 75165
(972) 935-0756
http://www.elliscountyspca.org
https://www.facebook.com/elliscountyspca
Waxahachie
Waxahachie Animal Services
191 Lions Park Rd., Waxahachie, TX 75165
(469) 309-4150
http://www.waxahachie.com/departments/animal_control/available_animals.php
https://www.facebook.com/WaxahachieAnimalServices
Weatherford
Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Lane, Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 598-4111
http://www.weatherfordtx.gov/15/Animal-Shelter
http://Facebook.com/WPCanimal
Wylie
Wylie Animal Shelter
949 Hensley Lane, Building 100, Wylie, TX 75098
(972) 442-5268
http://www.wylietexas.gov/departments/animal_services/adopt-a-pet.php
https://www.facebook.com/pages/City-of-Wylie-Animal-Control-715999055077330