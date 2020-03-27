COVID-19: Clear The Shelters

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are committed to help our local shelters find homes for our furry friends. During this unprecedented health crisis due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, our Clear the Shelters partners have been overwhelmed with animals needing homes - forever homes and foster homes.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal, please contact one of our local shelters. Most of the shelters are closed for regular business; however, many are still making appointments for people to come to the shelter to adopt and/or foster an animal during this crisis. So please call to make an appointment.

Below is a list by city of our partner shelters for the Clear the Shelters North Texas campaign. Please contact them for their adoption and fostering policies during the COVID-19 crisis.

Partner Shelters

Addison

Addison Animal Control

Event Day: 4970 Addison Cir., Addison, TX 75001

Office: 4799 Airport Pkwy, Addison, TX 75001

(972) 450-2845

https://www.facebook.com/TownofAddisonAnimalControl

Allen

City of Allen Animal Shelter

770 S. Allen Heights Drive, Allen, TX 75002

(214) 509-4378

http://www.cityofallen.org/947/Animal-Control-Shelter

https://www.facebook.com/CityOfAllenAnimalShelter

Alvarado

Alvarado Animal Shelter

602 South Parkway, Alvarado, TX 76009

(817) 666-7401

https://www.facebook.com/alvarado.shelter/

Azle

Azle Animal Shelter

724 Park St., Azle, TX 76020

(817) 444-8215

http://www.cityofazle.org

https://www.facebook.com/Azle-Animal-Shelter-Humane-Association-AASHA-122558671125398/

Bedford

Bedford Animal Shelter

1809 Reliance Parkway, Bedford, TX 76021

(817) 952-2191

http://www.bedfordpolice.com/animal_control.html

Benbrook

Humane Society of North Texas – Benbrook Waggin’ Tails Adoption Center

9009 Benbrook Blvd, Benbrook, TX 76126

(817) 249-3647

http://www.hsnt.org/

https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas

Bowie

Bowie Animal Shelter

1508 E. Wise, Bowie, TX 76230

(940) 841-1425

http://www.bowieanimalshelter.org

https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Bowie-Animal-Shelter-772110209568487/

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Texas Animal Shelter

171 Private Road 3402, Bridgeport, TX 76426

(940) 683-3430

http://www.cityofbridgeport.net/173/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/Bridgeport-Texas-Animal-Shelter-200659760117774/

Burleson

Burleson Animal Shelter

775 SE John Jones Dr., Burleson, TX 76028

(817) 426-9283

https://www.burlesontx.com/burlesonanimalshelter

https://www.facebook.com/BurlesonAnimalShelter/

Carrollton

Carrollton Animal Adoption Center

2247 Sandy Lake Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

(972) 466-3420

https://petango.com/carrolltonadoptioncenter

https://www.facebook.com/carrolltonanimaladoptioncenter/

Cedar Creek/Tool

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

10200 CR 2403, Tool, TX 75143

(903) 432-3422

https://www.hsccl.org

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Humane-Society-of-Cedar-Creek-Lake/

Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Desoto

Tri-City Animal Shelter

1150 E. Pleasant Run Rd., Cedar Hill, TX 75104

(972) 291-5335

https://www.LuvPets.org

https://www.facebook.com/Tri-City-Animal-Shelter-Adoption-Center-389730411066402/

Cleburne

Cleburne Animal Services

2375 Service Drive, Cleburne, TX 76033

(817) 556-8895

http://www.cleburne.net/147/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/CleburneAnimalShelter/

Collin County (McKinney)

Collin County Animal Services

4750 Community Ave., McKinney, TX 75071

(972) 547-7292

http://www.collincountytx.gov/animal_services/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/CollinCountyAdoptablePetsMcKinneyTX

Coppell

City of Coppell Animal Services

821 S. Coppell Rd., Coppell, TX 75019

(972) 304-3515

http://www.coppelltx.gov/government/departments/animal-services

https://www.facebook.com/CoppellAnimalServices/

Crowley

Crowley Animal Shelter

101 E. Hampton Road, Crowley, TX 76036

(817) 297-2201

http://www.ci.crowley.tx.us

https://www.facebook.com/CityOfCrowleyTexasAnimalShelter

Dallas

Dallas Animal Services

1818 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas TX 75212

(214) 670-6800

http://dallascityhall.com/departments/dallas-animal-services/Pages/Search-Adoptable-Pets.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/

Dallas

Hearts and Bones Animal Rescue

5623 Willis Ave., Dallas, TX 75206

1311 S Ervay St., Dallas, TX 75215

(972) 638-0130

https://www.heartsandbonesrescue.com/

https://www.facebook.com/HeartsandBonesRescue/

Dallas

SPCA of Texas – Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center

2400 Lone Star Dr., Dallas, TX 75212

(214) 742-7722

http://www.spca.org

https://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage

Denison

Denison Animal Welfare Group

Event: THF Park 3801 S. US 75, Denison, TX

Mail: 3307 Eisenhower Pkwy., Denison, TX 75020

(903) 361-4211

http://www.denisonanimalwelfaregroup.org

http://www.facebook.com/friendsofdenisonanimals

Denton

Denton Animal Shelter

3717 N. Elm St., Denton, TX 76207

(940) 349-7594

http://www.cityofdenton.com

http://www.facebook.com/CityofDentonAnimalShelter

Euless

Euless Animal Services

2652 Westpark Way, Euless, TX 76040

(817) 685-1594

http://www.eulesstx.gov/animal/

Farmers Branch

Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center

3727 Valley View Ln., Farmers Branch, TX 75244

(972) 919-8770

http://farmersbranchtx.gov/animal/

https://www.facebook.com/fbanimal

Flower Mound

Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center

3950 Justin Rd., Flower Mound, TX 75028

(972) 874-6390

http://www.flower-mound.com/117/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/FlowerMoundAnimalServices

Fort Worth

Fort Worth Animal Shelter

4900 Martin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

(817) 392-1234

http://fortworthtexas.gov/animals/

https://www.facebook.com/FortWorthACC

Fort Worth

Humane Society of North Texas – Main Shelter

1840 E Lancaster Ave, Ft. Worth, TX 76103

(817) 332-4768

http://www.hsnt.org/

https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas

Gainesville

Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter

2501 N Weaver Street, Gainesville, TX 76240

(940) 665-9800

http://www.noahsarktx.com

https://www.facebook.com/NoahsArkTexas/

Garland

Garland Animal Services

600 Tower St., Garland, TX 75040

(972) 205-3570

http://www.garlandanimalservices.org

https://www.facebook.com/Garland-Animal-Services/

Glen Rose

Glen Rose Animal Control

1685 N FM 56, Glen Rose, TX 76043

(254) 897-3113

http://www.glenrosetexas.org/148/Animal-Control

https://www.facebook.com/GRACTX

Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie Animal Services – Prairie Paws Adoption Center

2222 W. Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

(972) 237-8575

http://www.gptx.org/paws

http://www.facebook.com/GPPrairiePaws

Grapevine

Grapevine Animal Services

500 Shady Brook Dr., Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 410-3370

http://animalservices.grapevinetexas.gov

http://www.facebook.com/GrapevineAnimalServices

Hurst

Hurst Animal Services

891 Cannon Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

(817) 788-7216

http://www.hursttx.gov/pets

http://www.facebook.com/hurstanimalservices/

Irving

DFW Humane Society

4140 Valley View Lane Irving, TX 75038

(972) 721-7788

http://www.dfwhumane.com/

https://www.facebook.com/DFWHumane

Irving

Irving Animal Services

4140 Valley View Lane Irving, TX 75038

(972) 721-2256

http://www.cityofirving.org/animal-services/

http://www.facebook.com/IrvingAnimalServices

Joshua

Joshua Animal Care and Control

100 Santa Fe Street, Joshua, TX 76058

(817) 774-9450

http://www.cityofjoshuatx.us/animal-services/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/joshuaanimalcontrol

Keller

Humane Society of North Texas – Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center

363 Keller Pkwy., Keller, TX 76428

(817) 743-4711

http://www.hsnt.org/

https://www.facebook.com/HSNTWELCOMEHOME

Keller

Humane Society of North Texas – Keller Regional Adoption Center

330 Rufe Snow Dr, Keller, TX 76248

(817) 743-4711

http://www.hsnt.org/

https://www.facebook.com/HSNTWELCOMEHOME

Lancaster

Lancaster Animal Shelter

690 E Main Street, Lancaster, TX 75146

(972) 218-1210

http://lancaster-tx.com/244/Adopt-A-Pet

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Furbabies-of-Lancaster-Texas/492038410865190

Lewisville

Lewisville Animal Adoption Center

995 E Valley Ridge Blvd., Lewisville, TX, 75057

(972) 219-3478

http://www.cityoflewisville.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lewisville-Animal-Services/180864865309122

Little Elm

Little Elm Animal Services

1605 Mark Tree Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

(972) 377-1898

http://www.littleelm.org/81/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Little-Elm-Animal-Shelter/142774179264612

Lone Oak

Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue

2821 FM 2737, Lone Oak, TX 75453

(903) 662-8125

http://sadiesplacerescue.com

https://www.facebook.com/SadiesPlaceAnimalRescue/

McKinney

SPCA of Texas – Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center

8411 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070

(214) 742-7722

http://www.spca.org

https://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage

Mesquite

Mesquite Animal Services

1650 Gross Rd, Mesquite, TX 75149

(972) 216-6283

https://www.cityofmesquite.com/130/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/mesquitetexas

Mexia

Mexia Animal Shelter (City of Mexia Animal Shelter)

211 N Sherman, Mexia, TX 76667

(903) 388-8080



Mexia

LARAS House (Limestone Animal Rescue and Adoption Shelter)

1517 Hwy 171 North, Mexia, TX 76667

(254) 292-9552

http://www.larashouseshelter.org/

https://www.facebook.com/LARASHouseShelter

Murphy

Murphy Animal Shelter

203 N Murphy Rd, Murphy TX 75094

(972) 468-4226

http://www.murphytx.org/65/Animal-Control

https://www.facebook.com/MurphyAnimalShelter/

North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center

7301 Iron Horse Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX 76180

(817) 427-6570

http://www.nrhtx.com/aarc

https://www.facebook.com/NRHpets

Plano

Plano Animal Shelter

4028 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

(972) 769-4360

https://www.planoanimalshelter.org

https://www.facebook.com/PlanoAnimalShelter

Red Oak

Red Oak Animal Shelter

411 W. Red Oak Rd., Red Oak, TX, 75154

(469) 218-7721

http://www.redoaktexas.org/8/Departments

https://www.facebook.com/cityofredoakanimalcontrol

Richardson

Richardson Animal Shelter

1330 Columbia Dr, Richardson, TX 75081

(972) 744-4480

http://www.cor.net/animalservices

https://www.facebook.com/RichardsonAnimalShelter

Richland Hills

Richland Hills Animal Services Center

7049 Baker Blvd. Richland Hills, TX 76118

(817) 616-3769

http://www.helpingpawsofnorthtexas.org/

https://www.facebook.com/Helping-Paws-of-North-Texas/

Rockwall

Straydog, Inc.

Event: Petco in Rockwall at 2689 Market Center Dr., Rockwall, TX 75032

Mail: 8741 FM 1861, Eustace, TX 75124

(903) 479-3497 ext. 201

http://www.straydog.org

https://www.facebook.com/straydog.org

Royse City

Royse City Animal Shelter

1101 N Josephine Street, Royse City, TX 75189

(214) 796-1445

http://www.roysecity.com/departments/animal-services/

https://www.facebook.com/RoyseCityAnimalAdoptions

Sachse

Sachse Animal Shelter

6436 Sachse Rd., Sachse, TX 75048

(972) 675-9662

http://www.cityofsachse.com/91/Adoptions

https://www.facebook.com/Sachse-Animal-Shelter/

Saginaw

Saginaw Animal Shelter

205 Brenda Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179

(817) 230-0460

http://www.saginawanimalservices.com

https://www.facebook.com/saginawanimalservices

Seagoville

Seagoville Animal Shelter

1330 E. Malloy Bridge Rd., Seagoville, TX 75159

(972) 287-6838

http://www.seagoville.us/60/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/seagovilleanimalshelter

Sunnyvale

Sunnyvale Animal Shelter

371 Long Creek Road, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

(214) 862-4525

https://www.facebook.com/Sunnyvale-Animal-Shelter-132574753485117

Watauga

Watauga Animal Services

5203 Watauga Road, Watauga, TX 76137

(817) 656-9614

http://www.cowtx.org/814/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/WataugaAnimalServices/

Waxahachie

Ellis County SPCA

2570 FM 878, Waxahachie, TX 75165

(972) 935-0756

http://www.elliscountyspca.org

https://www.facebook.com/elliscountyspca



Waxahachie

Waxahachie Animal Services

191 Lions Park Rd., Waxahachie, TX 75165

(469) 309-4150

http://www.waxahachie.com/departments/animal_control/available_animals.php

https://www.facebook.com/WaxahachieAnimalServices

Weatherford

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Lane, Weatherford, TX 76086

(817) 598-4111

http://www.weatherfordtx.gov/15/Animal-Shelter

http://Facebook.com/WPCanimal

Wylie

Wylie Animal Shelter

949 Hensley Lane, Building 100, Wylie, TX 75098

(972) 442-5268

http://www.wylietexas.gov/departments/animal_services/adopt-a-pet.php

https://www.facebook.com/pages/City-of-Wylie-Animal-Control-715999055077330

