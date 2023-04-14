Cinco de Mayo Dallas Parade & Fiestas 2023

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts want you to come out on Saturday, May 6, and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us on historic Jefferson Blvd. in Dallas.

The Cinco de Mayo Dallas Parade and Fiestas is back and the fun starts at 9:00 a.m. with a parade welcome reception. Then you can enjoy the Parade Confetti Shoot & Step Off at 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of 300 W. Jefferson and 200 S. Madison Avenue. The parade ends at 900 W. Jefferson at S. Polk Street.

The star of this event is definitely the parade with its beautiful parade floats, decorated vehicles, marching bands/groups and more but it won’t be the only thing you won’t want to miss. There are four stages and a fiesta until 9:00 p.m! There will be bands, DJs, performances, and over 200 storefronts for shopping, dining and your favorite drinks. There will also be parade awards including the Best Grito, and Best Zapateo. The theme of the Parade is Cinco de Mayo Dallas - Familia / Family.

There’s NO admission but donations are always welcome and needed. All donations will benefit the OCCA arts and educational programs. Please donate HERE. Join OCCA / Donate / Volunteer

For more information on this great organization and celebration, click HERE.

Cinco de Mayo Dallas Parade & Fiestas

Presented by

Oak Cliff Coalition for the Arts

Saturday, May 6

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Historic Jefferson Blvd

Dallas

About Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo refers to the Battle of Puebla, a decisive battle fought by the Mexican Army against the French on May 5, 1862. It did not mark the end of the war, but it was a turning point to the Mexican people that gave them hope. Mexico eventually won its independence and the victory ignited celebrations that continue today.