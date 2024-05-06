Celebrate the “Frida” in all of us at Dallas Frida Fest

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to celebrate the “Frida” in all of us at the 2nd Annual “Frida Fest”, produced by the Norma Group.

This FREE, one-day event’s mission is to celebrate the accomplishments of the renowned and globally recognized artist, Frida Kahlo/1907-1954, commonly known simply as “Frida.”

The event will showcase the internal leadership, strength, courage, and sense of community spirit that shines bright in all our proud Latinas. Latinas from across Texas: artists, elected officials, DJ’s, musicians, and a full market of the finest arts and crafts dedicated to our beloved Frida will be available. In addition, a “Best Frida” contest will be held, as well as a search for the best Mexican street concessions from throughout the State of Texas.

2nd Annual Frida Fest

Saturday, May 11

2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Dallas West End

607 Corbin Street

Dallas

Admission is Free

For more information click HERE.