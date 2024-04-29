Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

National Adopt a Pet Day is Tuesday, April 30, and once again, we need your help. For the past 10 years, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have helped our local shelters Clear the Shelters and find furr-ever homes for over 60,000 local animals. The campaign has helped over 1,000,000 animals find loving homes in NBC and Telemundo markets across the country. However, according to Shelter Animals Count more than 6.5 million dogs and cats entered shelters in 2023. Operation Kindness, one of our shelter partners, reported that they broke past records in 2023 by taking in 5,967 animals into its care, up 18% from the year before, and from just January to March of this year, Operation Kindness has already taken in 1,495 dogs and cats in need of medical support, foster care, food, shelter and love.
Those figures just represent one of the North Texas shelters. Please join us and Adopt a Pet Today!
CLEAR THE SHELTERS IS 10 YEARS STRONG:
- Check your local shelter for adoption fee policies.
- Check with your local shelter for their hours of operation and adoption procedures
- Bring proof of residency
SHELTERS:(Listed in Alphabetical Order by City)
ALLEN
Allen Animal Services
770 S. Allen Heights Drive
Allen, Texas 75002
214-509-4378
ALVARADO
Alvarado Animal Services
602 South Parkway
Alvarado, Texas 76009
817-666-7401
ATHENS
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
901 W. College St.
Athens, Texas 75751
903- 292-1287
info@athensanimalrescue.com
BEDFORD
Bedford Animal Services
1809 Reliance Parkway
Bedford, Texas 76021
817-952-2191
BENBROOK
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Benbrook Waggin Tails Adoption Center
9009 Benbrook Blvd. (HWY 377 S.)
Benbrook, Texas
76126 817-249-DOGS (3647)
Special Treasures Animal Rescue
6453 Southwest Blvd
Benbrook, Texas
76132 817-301-7682
For more information Click HERE
BOWIE
Bowie Animal Shelter
1504 E. Wise Street
Bowie, Texas
76230
940-841-2774
BURLESON
Burleson Animal Services
775 SE John Jones
Burleson, Texas
76028 817-426-9283
CARROLLTON
Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Road
Carrollton, Texas
75006
(972) 466-3420
Operation Kindness
3201 Earhart Drive
Carrollton, Texas
75006 972-418-7297
CEDAR HILL
Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
1150 E Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, Texas
75104 972-291-5335
CLEBURNE
Cleburne Animal Shelter
2375 Service Drive
Cleburne, Texas
76033
817-556-8895
COPPELL
City of Coppell Animal Services
821 S. Coppell Road
Coppell, Texas
75019
972-304-3515
DALLAS
Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road
Dallas, Texas
75212 214-670-3111
Dallas Cat Lady
PO Box 181671
Dallas, Texas
75218
214-670-3111
East Dallas Kitty Club
Dallas, Texas
75214
972-325-8192
SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center
2400 Lone Star Drive
Dallas, Texas
75212
214-742-7722
DENTON
City of Denton Animal Shelter Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center
3717 N. Elm Street
Denton, Texas
76207 940-349-7594
EULESS
City of Euless Animal Services
1517 Westpark Way
Euless, Texas
76040
817-685-1594
FARMERS BRANCH
Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center
3727 Valley View Ln.
Farmers Branch, Texas
75234
972-919-8770
FLOWER MOUND
Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center
3950 Justin Road
Flower Mound, Texas
75077
972-874-6390
FORT WORTH
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Alliance PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
2901 Texas Sage Trail
Fort Worth, Texas
76177
817-392-7117
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center
4900 Martin Street
Fort Worth, Texas
76119
817-392-1234
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
4800 SW Loop 820
Fort Worth, Texas
76109
817-392-6561
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control North Animal Campus
351 Hillshire Drive
Fort Worth, Texas
76052
817-392-1294
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) Saxe-Forte Cat Adoptions
1840 E Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas
76103
817-332-4768
GAINESVILLE
Noah’s Ark SPCA
2501 N Weaver Street
Gainesville, Texas
76240
940-665-9800
GARLAND
Garland Animal Shelter & Adoption Center
600 Tower Street
Garland, Texas 75040
972-205-3570
Purrfect Angels Animal Services
922 Alamo Lane
Garland, Texas 75040
903-520-3918
GRANBURY
HappyKats Adoption Group
Email: happykatstx@gmail.com
Granbury, Texas 76048
(682) 205-3444
GRAND PRAIRIE
Grand Prairie Animal Services
Prairie Paws Adoption Center
2222 W. Warrior Trail
Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
972-237-8573
GRAPEVINE
Grapevine Animal Services
500 Shady Brook Drive
Grapevine, Texas 76051
817-410-3370
GREENVILLE
Greenville Animal Control
5800 Joe Ramsey Blvd.
Greenville, Texas 75402
903-457-2990
GUN BARREL CITY
Straydog, Inc.
P.O. Box 1465
Gun Barrel City, Texas 75147
903-479-3497
All Adoptions are by Appointment
HURST
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Hurst Adoption Center
900 TCC Rd.
Hurst, Texas 76054
817-788-7216
IRVING
DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-7788
Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Lane
Irving, Texas 75038
972-721-2256
JOSHUA
Joshua Animal Control
100 Santa Fe Street
Joshua, Texas 76058
817-774-9450
KAUFMAN
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center
1904 E. US Highway 175
Kaufman, Texas 75142
469-376-4120
KELLER
Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT)
Keller Regional
330 Rufe Snow Drive
Keller, Texas 76248
817-743-4711
LANCASTER
Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main Street
Lancaster, Texas 75146
972-218-1210
LEWISVILLE
Lewisville Animal Services
995 E. Valley Ridge Boulevard
Lewisville, Texas 75057
972-219-3478
LONE OAK
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
2821 FM 2737
Lone Oak, Texas 75453
903-662-8125
All adoptions are by appointment only.
MANSFIELD
Mansfield Animal Care & Control
407 Industrial Boulevard
Mansfield, Texas 76063
817-276-4799
MCKINNEY
Collin County Animal Services
4750 Community Avenue
McKinney, Texas 75071
972-547-7292
MESQUITE
City of Mesquite Animal Shelter
1650 Gross Road
Mesquite, Texas 75149
972-216-6283
MIDLOTHIAN
Midlothian Animal Shelter
1050 North Highway 67
Midlothian, Texas 76065
972-775-7628
MEXIA
The Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp
838 Krisker Lane
Mexia, Texas 76667
254-424-3234
NACOGDOCHES
Nacogdoches Animal Services and Adoption Center
3211 SW Stallings Drive
Nacogdoches, Texas 75964
936-560-5011
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center
7301 Iron Horse Boulevard
North Richland Hills, Texas 76180
817-427-6570
Email: animalcontrol2@nrhtx.com
PARIS
Paris Animal Shelter
310 Clement Rd.
Paris, Texas 75460
903-737-4199
PLANO
Cat Matchers (Dallas Cat Rescue)
P.O. Box 262571
Plano, Texas 75026
972-458-7877
Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W Plano Parkway
Plano, Texas 75093
972-769-4226
RED OAK
Red Oak Animal Care and Control
411 W Read Oak Road
Red Oak, Texas 75154
214-399-7730
RICHARDSON
Richardson Animal Shelter
1330 Columbia Drive
Richardson, Texas 75081
972-744-4480
RICHLAND HILLS
Richland Hills Animal Services Center
7049 Baker Boulevard
Richland Hills, Texas 76118
817-616-3769
ROYSE CITY
Royse City Animal Shelter
1101 N Josephine Street
Royse City, Texas 75189
214-934-9352
SACHSE
Sachse Animal Shelter
6436 Sachse Road
Sachse, Texas 75048
972-675-9662
SAGINAW
City of Saginaw Animal Services
205 Brenda Lane
Saginaw, Texas 76179
817-230-0458
SEAGOVILLE
Seagoville Animal Shelter
1330 E Malloy Bridge Road
Seagoville, Texas 75159
972-287-6838
SHERMAN
Sherman Animal Shelter
1800 E. Ida Rd.
Sherman, Texas 75090
903-892-7255
SUNNYVALE
Sunnyvale Animal Shelter
371 Long Creek Rd
Sunnyvale, TX 75182
214-862-4525
TOOL
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
10200 CR 2403
Tool, Texas 75143
903-432-3422
Wills Point
10200 County Road 2403
Tool, Texas 75143
903-432-3422
WATAUGA
Watauga Animal Services
5203 Watauga Road
Watauga, Texas 76137
817-656-9614
WAXAHACHIE
Waxahachie Animal Control Center
191 Lions Park Rd.
Waxahachie, Texas 75165
469-309-4150
SPCA of Texas
Ellis County Animal Care Center
2570 FM Road 878
Waxahachie, Texas 76165
972-935-0756
WEATHERFORD
Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Lane
Weatherford, Texas 76086
817-598-4181
WYLIE
City of Wyle Animal Shelter
949 Hensley Lane Building 100
Wylie, Texas 75098
972-429-8047
OKLAHOMA FRIENDS | ARDMORE
Ardmore Animal Care
321 Carol Brown Blvd,
Ardmore, OK 73401
580-223-7070