Celebrate Children's Day with the Perot Museum

The Perot Museum celebrates Children's Day and invites you and your family to celebrate at the museum on April 30th. The event is completely free with several activities dedicated to learning and fun.

For more than 15 years the museum has provided science exhibits like no other. Exhibits such as dinosaurs, sports, and even an exhibition dedicated to the science of our atmosphere. You can learn what our planet is made up of and what causes climate change. Telemundo’s Chief Meteorologist, Nestor Flecha is even featured in one of the exhibits inside the museum where he explains why there is rain on Earth and not on Venus!

Children's Day features educational activities by the Perot Museum with its technology trucks or "Tech Trucks", the Dallas Zoo will also be present with more fun activities for children. You cannot miss the special presentation of the clowns Toty and Andy, face painting and of course live DJ music. In addition, snacks will be available during the celebration.

Sponsors will be giving away prizes and attendees will receive a gift bag from the Perot Museum. As a special gift, the Perot Museum will be giving annual family memberships to the Perot Museum with a value of $ 230, totally free for all families who are part of the celebration of our children!

About the Perot Museum of Nature and Science:

Located in the heart of Dallas, Texas, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is a nonprofit educational and research organization dedicated to inspiring minds through nature and science. Guests will find everything from dinosaurs to diamonds, space and sports on five levels of hands-on discovery and adventure. Through its cutting-edge exhibitions, educational programs, and community outreach activities, the Perot Museum offers exciting and innovative experiences for students of all ages. For more information, visit www.perotmuseum.org.

Children's Day with the Perot Museum

Sunday, April 30

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

2201 North Field Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Parking Lot A

www.perotmuseum.org