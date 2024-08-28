¡Celebramos! A celebration of Latin American culture and heritage

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Fort Worth Botanic Garden invite you to ¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage September 14 through October 27. This unique and exciting event features performances and exhibitions, food, shopping, and much more. There’s sure to be something for everyone during the 7-week celebration.
¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage
Schedule at a Glance
September 14: Latin American Flag Parade and Free Admission Day
September 21: Family Wellness Day
September 21: Tequila and Margarita Festival
September 22: Latin Dance Festival
September 28: Mariposa Market
September 29: Flavors of Latin America Food Festival
October 5: Family Fun Day
October 6: Quinceañera Fashion Show and Mariachi Festival
October 11: After Hours
October 12: Family Movie Night
October 27: Día de los Muertos Free Admission Day
September 14 through October 27
Fort Worth Botanic Garden
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Fort Worth
Click HERE for more information.