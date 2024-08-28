community

¡Celebramos! A celebration of Latin American culture and heritage

The seven-week celebration at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will include 11 great events.

By Peter Raebel

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Fort Worth Botanic Garden invite you to ¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage September 14 through October 27. This unique and exciting event features performances and exhibitions, food, shopping, and much more. There’s sure to be something for everyone during the 7-week celebration.

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage

Schedule at a Glance

September 14: Latin American Flag Parade and Free Admission Day

September 21: Family Wellness Day

September 21: Tequila and Margarita Festival

September 22: Latin Dance Festival

September 28: Mariposa Market

September 29: Flavors of Latin America Food Festival

October 5: Family Fun Day

October 6: Quinceañera Fashion Show and Mariachi Festival 

October 11: After Hours  

October 12: Family Movie Night

October 27: Día de los Muertos Free Admission Day 

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage
September 14 through October 27
Fort Worth Botanic Garden
3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Fort Worth

Click HERE for more information.

