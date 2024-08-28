¡Celebramos! A celebration of Latin American culture and heritage

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Fort Worth Botanic Garden invite you to ¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage September 14 through October 27. This unique and exciting event features performances and exhibitions, food, shopping, and much more. There’s sure to be something for everyone during the 7-week celebration.

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage

Schedule at a Glance

September 14: Latin American Flag Parade and Free Admission Day

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

September 21: Family Wellness Day

September 21: Tequila and Margarita Festival

September 22: Latin Dance Festival

September 28: Mariposa Market

September 29: Flavors of Latin America Food Festival

October 5: Family Fun Day

October 6: Quinceañera Fashion Show and Mariachi Festival

October 11: After Hours

October 12: Family Movie Night

October 27: Día de los Muertos Free Admission Day

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage

September 14 through October 27

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Fort Worth

Click HERE for more information.

