Amazing performances of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to enjoy the breathtaking performances of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre.

DBDT: ENCORE! RISING EXCELLENCE

In-Person - On-Demand - Streaming

Friday, April 19

Saturday, April 20

7:30 p.m.

Moody Performance Hall

2520 Flora St.

Dallas

Innovative choreography and performances by some of the most talented emerging artists in the field are featured.

Purchase tickets HERE.

SPRING CELEBRATION

In-Person - On-Demand - Streaming

Friday, May 17

Saturday, May 18

7:30 p.m.

Wyly Theatre

2400 Flora St

Dallas

As the 47th season draws to a close, you are invited to join DBDT for their grand finale! The multi-faceted artists will be joined by special guests, The DASH Ensemble, as they embrace a spirit of joy and revelry in an exhilarating showcase of their passion and finesse.

Purchase tickets HERE.

THE BIG DANCE

Saturday, June 1

8:00 p.m. – Midnight

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora St.

Dallas

Purchase Tickets HERE.

All aboard the midnight train to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for an evening dedicated to celebrating the legendary Motown sound that defined an era.