Amazing performances of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to enjoy the breathtaking performances of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre.
DBDT: ENCORE! RISING EXCELLENCE
In-Person - On-Demand - Streaming
Friday, April 19
Saturday, April 20
7:30 p.m.
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St.
Dallas
Innovative choreography and performances by some of the most talented emerging artists in the field are featured.
Purchase tickets HERE.
SPRING CELEBRATION
In-Person - On-Demand - Streaming
Friday, May 17
Saturday, May 18
7:30 p.m.
Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St
Dallas
As the 47th season draws to a close, you are invited to join DBDT for their grand finale! The multi-faceted artists will be joined by special guests, The DASH Ensemble, as they embrace a spirit of joy and revelry in an exhilarating showcase of their passion and finesse.
Purchase tickets HERE.
THE BIG DANCE
Saturday, June 1
8:00 p.m. – Midnight
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St.
Dallas
Purchase Tickets HERE.
All aboard the midnight train to the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for an evening dedicated to celebrating the legendary Motown sound that defined an era.
