AIDS Outreach Center hosts Red Ribbon Benefit Concert

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and Fort Worth AIDS Outreach Center (AOC) invite you to the first-ever Red Ribbon Benefit Concert on Saturday, December 7, at The Shack on Panther Island, in Fort Worth. Each year, AOC puts on an event in recognition of World AIDS Day, but this year it will have a brand-new spin!

Put on your best “Western Chic” and head to this concert featuring headliner Miles Jaye, the iconic R&B artist. The event will be emceed by comedian Shuckey Duckey, with a great variety of opening performances taking place including the country and western band, Sunday Wreckers! Your ticket also pays for an authentic Texas barbeque dinner! A cash bar and taco truck will also be available.

Tickets for this evening full of food, fun, music, and an open dance floor are on sale at a reduced price now through November 8. Get your tickets now at https://www.aoc.org/store-2/p/2022-red-ribbon-gala!

AOC Red Ribbon Benefit Concert

Saturday, December 7

The Shack on Panther Island

395 Purcey St.

Fort Worth

Discount Tickets Available Now – November 8

Get more information and purchase tickets HERE.

About Fort Worth AIDS Outreach Center (AOC)

AOC is the largest non-profit AIDS service organization that serves Tarrant, Erath, Johnson, and several other counties in Texas. Since their founding in 1986, AOC has been a leader in North Texas in the fight against HIV, serving thousands in the community with services and education to both people living with and without the disease. They hope that through their mission to raise awareness, they can help build a healthier and more proactive community. To learn more about the organization, click HERE. AOC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.