Adopt an Angel this Holiday Season!

The giving season has begun! NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are excited to partner with The Salvation Army Angel Tree giving program. Now through December 7, North Texans are encouraged to be a part of this holiday tradition that ensures that tens of thousands of children, seniors, and adults with special needs have the opportunity for a fantastic holiday season.

This year, there are a record number of more than 41,000 Angels available to adopt, and with a shorter holiday season than normal, The Salvation Army is wishing for greater community involvement than ever before!

Donors can adopt registered Angels in their county online HERE, or at participating retail locations. The typical Angel Tree wish list may include new clothing, shoes, toys and games, and essential hygiene and care products.

Once the new, unwrapped items have been purchased, return them to your local Salvation Army location between Now – December 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, December 6 & &, you can drop off your new, unwrapped gifts through a drive-thru drop-off from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at multiple sites across North Texas. It is very important that you include the corresponding Angel tag to make sure the gifts can be delivered to your Angel!

If you are unable to adopt an Angel and still want to help, consider making a financial donation to The Salvation Army or volunteer to help sort gifts for distribution! Volunteers are vital to help The Salvation Army deliver gifts to 4,600 Angels per day.

The Salvation Army – Angel Tree

Adoptions are open Now through December 7



Drop-offs accepted at The Salvation Army

Now – December 5

Weekdays from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Click HERE for The Salvation Army locations



Drive Thru Drop Off

December 6 & 7

11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Click HERE for drive-thru drop off locations



To adopt an angel, volunteer, donate financially, or get more information, click HERE.

About The Salvation Army of North Texas

The Salvation Army of North Texas provides a range of services to combat poverty, addiction, and homelessness at 21 centers of operation in Dallas and Rockwall, Tarrant and Ellis, and Denton and Collin counties. Faithful to our mission, The Salvation Army enables God-empowered transformations of individuals and society through food assistance, shelter, rehabilitation, counseling, spiritual support, mentoring and job placement, and more. For more information, visit SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org.