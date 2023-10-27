Join NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the City of Fort Worth and the Tarrant County Veterans Council at the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. on Fort Worth’s Forest Park Blvd.

Celebrate Veterans Day, enjoy the parade, and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country. From the resounding beat of marching bands to the precise of military formations, the parade will showcase Fort Worth’s remarkable patriotism.

Participants will line up in the Fort Worth Panther Island Pavilion parking lot, march down North Forest Park Blvd. along the Clear Fork of the Trinity River and return.

“Saluting TCU Warriors” is the theme of the 2023 Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade.

This year marks Texas Christian University’s 150th anniversary. Tarrant County Veterans Council is saluting the university’s military legacy, its Army, and Air Force ROTC programs, while honoring TCU alum and Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Horace S. Carswell, Jr. Everyone can join in saluting TCU’s ROTC cadets and all military veterans who have, are and will continue to make great contributions.

Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade 2023

Saturday, November 11

11:00 a.m.

Forest Park Blvd.

Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.

About Tarrant County Veterans Council

The Council was chartered in 1971 to provide an organization through which veterans members in the Tarrant County area could coordinate their efforts to better serve area veterans and their survivors and support our military and the programs that sustain veterans, their spouses, widows, and family members. The council is best known for hosting the annual Veterans Day Parade every year in downtown Fort Worth.