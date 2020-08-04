The Women Texas Film Festival (WTxFF) announced the official selections for the fifth year of the critically-acclaimed Dallas-based film festival which focuses solely on the work of visionary female filmmakers taking place August 13 - 16.

Pivoting to an all-virtual presentation, Olivia Peace’s teenage comedy "Tahara" opens the film festival and Lisa Donato’s "Gossamer Folds" is the Closing Night Selection for WTxFF, which will again feature LGBTQIA+ stories, provocative documentaries, and Texas-based female filmmakers throughout its lineup.

All films can be viewed for free with an option to donate. Space is limited. All films except exclusive screenings can be viewed at any time starting August 13th at 5pm until midnight August 16th. Q&As and panels will be announced and viewable here. For more information, and a complete list of films, visit www.WomenTxFF.org.

About Women Texas Film Festival

Women Texas Film Festival (WTxFF) promotes established and emerging female storytellers in film and TV, celebrating the range and power of women's voices. WTxFF screens qualified films that have women in at least one key creative role: Writer, Producer, Director, Cinematographer, Editor. WTxFF also organizes a host of activities, focused on the craft and artistry of filmmaking, including moderated Q&As with filmmakers, panel discussions, networking events, and a gala night with filmmakers featured on the red carpet. WTxFF is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. For more information about Women Texas Film Festival, visit www.WomenTxFF.org.

2020 Women Texas Film Festival

August 13-16

Screenings: wtxff.eventive.org

More Info: www.WomenTxFF.org