Women Texas Film Festival

2020 Women Texas Film Festival

August 13 - 16

By Michael Gibson Jr and John Wildman

who girls on couch
Women Texas Film Festival

The Women Texas Film Festival (WTxFF) announced the official selections for the fifth year of the critically-acclaimed Dallas-based film festival which focuses solely on the work of visionary female filmmakers taking place August 13 - 16.

Pivoting to an all-virtual presentation, Olivia Peace’s teenage comedy "Tahara" opens the film festival and Lisa Donato’s "Gossamer Folds" is the Closing Night Selection for WTxFF, which will again feature LGBTQIA+ stories, provocative documentaries, and Texas-based female filmmakers throughout its lineup.

All films can be viewed for free with an option to donate. Space is limited. All films except exclusive screenings can be viewed at any time starting August 13th at 5pm until midnight August 16th. Q&As and panels will be announced and viewable here. For more information, and a complete list of films, visit www.WomenTxFF.org.

Community

Connecting NBC 5 to the community we serve.

Clear the Shelters Aug 1

Clear the Shelters 2020

Reading With You May 28

Reading With You Summer Reading List

About Women Texas Film Festival
Women Texas Film Festival (WTxFF) promotes established and emerging female storytellers in film and TV, celebrating the range and power of women's voices. WTxFF screens qualified films that have women in at least one key creative role: Writer, Producer, Director, Cinematographer, Editor. WTxFF also organizes a host of activities, focused on the craft and artistry of filmmaking, including moderated Q&As with filmmakers, panel discussions, networking events, and a gala night with filmmakers featured on the red carpet. WTxFF is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. For more information about Women Texas Film Festival, visit www.WomenTxFF.org.

2020 Women Texas Film Festival
August 13-16
Screenings: wtxff.eventive.org
More Info: www.WomenTxFF.org

This article tagged under:

Women Texas Film FestivalFilm Festival
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us