Heard Museum to Bring Holiday Festivities into Nature

NBC 5 invites you to bundle up your family, get out of the house, and experience the most unique family-friendly holiday event in North Texas! On December 13 and 14, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Holidays at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will bring the beauty of the holiday season into nature.



Holiday lights and holiday décor will accentuate a lovely half-mile Heard nature trail. Your family will be enchanted by this nighttime hike through the woods. Also, you'll get a glimpse of the Dinosaurs Live! exhibit along the trail (please note that the dinosaurs will not be animated during the event). In keeping with the Heard’s role as a nature preserve, this light display is designed to enhance, rather than overpower, the sanctuary’s natural beauty.



Local musicians Anthony & Marina (December 13) and La Pompe (December 14) will delight audiences with live holiday music under the stars in the Heard outdoor amphitheater. Children and the young at heart will enjoy the opportunity to take a photo with Father Christmas and Mother Nature in a festive setting. Hot beverages and treats will be available for purchase.



Support the Heard and have fun with the whole family at this holiday fundraiser. Tickets at the door (while supplies last) will be $9 for adults & seniors and $6 for kids 3-12 (children 2 and under are free). Save $2 per ticket by purchasing tickets online through December 11 at www.heardmuseum.org/holidays! The public is also welcome to purchase event tickets as gifts.



About Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing nature and people together to discover, enjoy, experience, restore and preserve our priceless environment. The Heard was founded in 1967 by Bessie Heard at the age of 80. In a time when the rate of expansion of the Metroplex was slower than today, she foresaw the need to preserve a place where future generations could experience nature. Today, the Heard's mission of bringing nature and people together is carried out through education, particularly of young people, which emphasizes an appreciation of nature and its conservation. For more information, visit heardmuseum.org.



Holidays at the Heard 2019

December 13 and 14

6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

1 Nature Place

McKinney, TX 75069

www.heardmuseum.org/holidays





