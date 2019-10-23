Lone Star Film Festival 2019

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to the 2019 Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF) November 13 through 17 in the heart of Downtown Fort Worth. Screenings held at AMC Palace 9 and events will be held at ALOFT Hotel Downtown Fort Worth and The Worthington Renaissance. North Texas’ award-winning film fest will showcase a diverse line-up of independent films, including world premieres, competition works, shorts, and more, while continuing to challenge and excite film enthusiasts through an inclusive and curated festival experience.



Every fall, LSFF strives to provide the finest in independent and big budget feature films, documentaries and shorts in a festive environment that allows attendees mix with a dynamic group of stars and celebrities while showcasing the great city of Cowboys and Culture.



LSFF 2019’s line-up will feature 136 films, representing 19 countries. This year’s programming features a selection of Showcase Feature Films, 10 Narrative Feature in Competition films, 10 Documentary Feature In Competition films, 52 Narrative Short films, 37 Student Short Films, 11 Documentary Short Films, and 10 Cine-Más films.



When asked about LSFF, Executive Director Chad Mathews said, “This year I’m honored to say that we had record-breaking submissions from filmmakers across the world, which made for a very thorough and thoughtful curation from our talented programming team. The 2019 line-up captures the inclusivity, diversity, and cinematic excellence our team works year-over-year to achieve. I’m excited for returning LSFF-goers and new attendees to see what we have in store for the 13th Lone Star Film Festival.”



After a successful launch of Cine-Más in 2018, LSFF has curated a new selection of Spanish language films with powerful themes of familial bonds, strong female leads, music, and cultural icons. Cine-Más films will be showcased throughout the festival’s current programming. More details on showings and time to follow.



Lone Star Film Festival returns with three ways to attend Lone Star Film Festival. Movie lovers and film enthusiasts have the option of purchasing The All-Access Badge, featuring VIP perks and the full, five-day festival experience; Single Day Passes, for a full day of films; and Single Tickets to select screenings.



To view the line-up, click here. To purchase tickets to attend Lone Star Film Festival, click here.



Lone Star Film Festival 2019

November 13 – 17

www.lonestarfilmfestival.com



ABOUT LONE STAR FILM FESTIVAL

The Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF) is a premier independent film festival and 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Fort Worth. Since being founded thirteen years ago, LSFF has evolved into a destination for filmmakers, producers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts, with the honor of being ranked as a “Top 50 Film Festival” by Movie Maker Magazine. Lone Star Film Festival is a multi-faceted, five-day event featuring a mix of local and international films. From movies to happy hours and post-film Q&A's with the creators to expert panel discussions from the industry's top talent -- there is something for everyone.







