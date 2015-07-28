Back to School Supply Drive and Rally

Join NBC 5 and support at-risk youth by donating school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas Back to School Supply Drive. Drop off school supplies, of any kind, at the new Cedar Springs location on Thursday and Friday, August 13th and 14th. Then join us at the Back to School Rally on Wednesday, August 19th, which will also take place at the Cedar Springs location.



The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas’ mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. They do this by programming activities that spark academic success, good character, great citizenship, and a healthy lifestyle.



For more information, please visit www.bgcdallas.org.



Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

Back to School Drive

August 13 and 14

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Back to School Rally

August 19

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Location: New Cedar Springs Club

4440 Brown Street

Dallas, TX 75219

www.bgcdallas.org



