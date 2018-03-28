Grab your family and friends and enjoy the 9th Annual Art in the Square presented by the Southlake Women’s Club April 27 – 29 in Southlake Town Square.



Join NBC 5 for this two and half day event that offers the viewing and sale of juried fine art from over 160 of the best local and regional artists. There will be great entertainment on two stages including a salute to idols of yesteryear, Tom Petty and Prince. There will be tasty foods and beverages, exciting children’s activities and artwork from emerging and high school artists.



Local high school artists can compete for a chance to win the Lone Star Artist Award during the Northeast Tarrant County High School Art Competition. The winner of the art competition will be displayed at the Rotunda of the State Capitol.



There’s something for the entire family at Art in the Square. All proceeds from the event support programs of Northeast Tarrant County charities. Since the year 2000, the Southlake Women’s Club Foundation has raised over $2,600,000 for these local charities.



So don’t miss Art in the Square. Admission is free. For a full schedule of events visit www.artinthesquare.com.



Art in the Square 2018

Presented by Southlake Women’s Club

April 27 - April 29

Southlake Town Square

1560 E Southlake Blvd

Southlake

Admission is Free

www.artinthesquare.com



