Fire Weather Watch Issued for North Texas Tuesday

    Forecasters are warning of dangerous wildfire conditions Monday and Tuesday in parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

    The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for several North Texas counties effective Tuesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    The counties involved are -- Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wise.

    The NWS says the affected area is along and northwest of a line from Canton to Corsicana to Mexia and Rockdale.

    The NWS reports that the relative humidity will drop and winds will increase creating a perfect recipe for grass fires.

    Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

    Red flag warnings were already issued Monday for the Texas Panhandle, parts of West Texas and western Oklahoma.

    Published 50 minutes ago
